Richard Osman rushed to hospital for condition that's 'more painful than childbirth'

TV star and author Richard Osman has revealed that he was rushed to hospital for surgery after suffering "unbelievable" pain in the middle of the night.

He made the revelation during an appearance on The Rest is Entertainment podcast which he co-hosts with journalist Marina Hyde.

Opening up, the 54-year-old said: "I've had quite the week of it. I woke up the other night and I had a kidney stone. It is the single most painful thing that has ever happened to me. The doctors kept saying it's more painful than childbirth but I'm not sure I can buy that.

"It was unbelievably painful but thank you to everyone at Charing Cross Hospital who were so great. I was having liquid morphine, and it didn't touch the sides."

He continued: "Then I had an operation, and they took it out. So I have the absolute joy of not being in pain… If at any point I pass out it's because I've been on a lot of morphine and anaesthetic in the last 24 hours."

Kidney stones mostly affect people aged 30 to 60, according to the NHS website. They "are usually found in the kidneys or in the ureter, the tube that connects the kidneys to your bladder.

"They can be extremely painful and can lead to kidney infections or the kidney not working properly if left untreated." Kidney stones are stone-like lumps which are made up of tiny crystals that can form in one or both kidneys.

Richard Osman's home life

The Thursday Murder Club author is happily married to Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver. The pair tied the knot on 3 December 2022 surrounded by friends and family.

At the time, Richard penned in a gushing social media post: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."

The Pointless star has two children – Ruby and Sonny – whom he shares with his ex-wife. Although Richard tends to keep his private life under wraps, he made an exception during an appearance on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

"I'm happy with myself, I've got these beautiful kids, I've met the woman who I'm going to be with for the rest of my life," he said.

"That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it's about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness."