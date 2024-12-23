Richard Osman is 'happiest he's ever been' with famous wife

Richard Osman was the first to admit that he had the "right idea" with his career but the "wrong idea" with his personal life during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast – that was until he met his wife Ingrid Oliver.

When asked: "Are you the happiest you've ever been?", the House of Games host replied: "Yeah I think so, I'm quite a content human being which comes from introversion.

© Getty Images The Pointless star and the Doctor Who actress got married in 2022

"Certain members of my family always need to be out doing things, seeing people, which is that extrovert thing. That's not them running from anything, that's just them, they need constant stimulation.

"I'm happy at home with my wife and the cats and the snooker. I find contentment very easy."

Richard's country house wedding

The Pointless star tied the knot with Doctor Who actress Ingrid in a "magical" ceremony on 3 December 2022, meaning the couple have just marked their second anniversary.

"The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy," Richard captioned the Instagram post.

The couple were pictured emerging from the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, the country house in West Sussex which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

Richard looked dapper in a royal blue three-piece suit, a black tie and a red boutonniere, while his new bride was resplendent in a mermaid wedding dress with vintage puff sleeves, a plunging sheer V-neck and a long train.

She accessorised with a two-strand pearl necklace, matching drop earrings and a traditional white bouquet of flowers.

Filmed first date

The couple met on House of Games in 2020

The pair sparked engagement rumours in April 2022 after meeting on the BBC gameshow House of Games in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were doing an episode and my lovely partner Ingrid who is an actress - she's in Doctor Who and all sorts of things - I saw her name on the list and I'd never met her but I thought 'Oh, I quite fancy her' and she agreed to come on the show and I think were desperately trying not to flirt during the show," he told Lorraine Kelly.

Sir Michael Pinchent had an important role in setting them up after filming wrapped. He arranged for all of them to grab a bottle of wine in a park nearby, and their relationship developed from there.

Richard doesn't often share details of his life at home – which includes his kids Ruby and Sonny whom he shares with his ex-wife – but he made an exception during an appearance on Desert Island Discs.

The Pointless star sings Ingrid's praises

On the subject of his happy marriage, he said: "I'm happy with myself, I've got these beautiful kids, I've met the woman who I'm going to be with for the rest of my life.

"That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it's about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness."

