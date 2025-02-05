Ruth Langsford's eye-watering six-figure salary following spilt from husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has been embracing single life since her split from her husband of 14 years Eamonn Holmes last year.

Along with her new lease of life, the former This Morning star has been bringing in the big bucks when it comes to her finances. Ruth raked in almost £1m from her company Hey Ho Lt, with her total dividends totalling at £70,000 according to its latest balance sheet.

© David M. Benett Eamonn and Ruth were married for 14 years

The annual accounts also revealed that her company has cash and assets of more than £3 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV star's total net worth is even more staggering, £4 million.

Ruth and Eamonn parted ways back in May 2024, a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO!: "After 14 years of marriage their spokesperson said: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Last year, Ruth fully embraced her single-girl winter filling her evenings with winter cooking, seeing her girlfriends and going out for walks with her number one girl, Maggie, the TV star's beloved Collie-Cross.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa revealed she and Ruth "would rather ignore men"

Back in November, Ruth's friend Vanessa Feltz confessed that both she and Ruth had a hilarious approach to dating, telling the MailOnline: " I don't know if either of us can be bothered. We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it."

Ruth and Eamonn share one son, Jack, 22, who is currently away at university.

Talking about how the split impacted her son, Ruth told Woman & Home: "When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken. You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack."

Ruth and Jack have an incredibly close relationship and having him head off for university was an incredibly emotional time for the QVC star.

She told Rosie Nixon on HELLO!'s A Good Place podcast: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out," she explained. "I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."