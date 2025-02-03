Ruth Langsford inundated with support after sharing health update on family member

Ruth Langsford has had a tricky few months, with both her beloved mother, Joan, and her adored pet, Maggie, both in the wars.

Joan was admitted to hospital in December after a nasty fall at home and was unable to return home for Christmas, remaining in hospital with her fractured pelvis until early January.

While Joan is now happily on the mend, Ruth's other love, Maggie, is now under the weather.

Ruth Langsford with Maggie

Ruth took to Instagram to share Maggie suffered an injury last week, writing: "Last Monday Maggie jumped off the sofa when we were visiting my Mum and hurt her back leg….she couldn't walk at all."

Explaining that Maggie needed urgent attention, Ruth continued: "I took her (carried her!) straight to our amazing vet @stgeorgesveterinarycentre who checked her over and reassured me nothing was broken thank goodness."

On how the pooch is coping, Ruth added: "Maggie's been on pain relief and "bed rest" all week but today I could see she wanted to venture out. So this is her first little walk outside the garden! She's still limping a little bit but getting better every day. More sniffing than walking but she's getting there! Love my old girl so much." Watch the cute clip below...

Ruth's fans are invested in Maggie's health after she underwent surgery in the summer to remove a growth.

At the time, Ruth explained: "Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she’s feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon! Lots of TLC from Mummy required."

© Instagram Maggie is a much-loved pet

Following her recent scare, Ruth's fans and celebrity pals flocked to the comments section to send their well wishes to the 14-year-old dog she shares with her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes.

While Eamonn did not comment, he and Ruth share custody of Maggie, and in mid-January, the GB News presenter shared a video of the dog licking the side of his face affectionately. "All you need is love and a rescue dog," he captioned the cute clip, which sees him sing to his pet and say: "That dog loves me!"

Though Eamonn hasn't sent his support following Maggie's recent ordeal, he did show his ex-wife was in his thoughts over Christmas, liking Ruth's Instagram post about her mother.

We hope Maggie is back to her best soon!