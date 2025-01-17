Eammon Holmes posts video with 'darling girl' he shares with ex-wife Ruth Langsford and fans are all saying the same thing

Eamonn Holmes couldn't help but gush over his adorable dog Maggie on Thursday when he reshared a video of himself spending quality time with her.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 65-year-old posted a clip, that was originally shared in 2020, alongside his border collie pooch she shares with his ex-wife Ruth Langsford. Maggie was incredibly affectionate towards her owner, who broke into a rendition of All You Need Is Love by The Beatles. See the full video below.

Captioning the post, Eamonn wrote: "All u need is Love [love heart emoji] …. And a Rescue Dog!"

Eamonn seems to be missing her as, since news of his and Ruth's split, Maggie has been staying with the QVC star. Over the festive period, Ruth has been sharing a slew of adorable updates featuring Maggie as she took her on a number of wintry festive walks.

It's no secret how much Ruth and Eamonn adore their dog, with Ruth previously referring to her as her and Eamonn's "darling girl" in a touching video Instagram post shared back in July last year, Maggie has also made a number of TV appearances on This Morning and Loose Women since they adopted her in 2011.

Talking about his love for Maggie, Eamonn said on GB News: "My life was changed 15 years ago when I rescued a dog," he revealed, visibly moved. "I see all animals differently now."

© Instagram Ruth shared updates featuring Maggie over Christmas

“Do you know what the most lovable two animals are, that love people and love affection? Cows and pigs," he told co-star Nana Akua, warming to his subject.

"What do we do? We shoot them in the head and carve them up for meat and things."

As well as being the doting owners of their adorable dog, Ruth and Eamonn share a son named Jack, who is currently away at university.

Following their decision to part ways, Ruth shared her hopes for her son with Woman and Home: "When you have children," she said, "you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken."

The presenter added: "You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack."