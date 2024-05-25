Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce shock divorce after 14 years of marriage

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have announced they are in the process of getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Shutterstock The on and off-screen couple were married for 14 years

The news will come as a shock to fans of the on and off-screen couple who presented ITV's This Morning between 2006 and 2021.

The couple share a 22-year-old son Jack, who is studying at university. Eamonn also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

The couple hasn't been seen out together in the last two years, but despite their split, Ruth has been caring for Eamonn while he undergoes mobility issues.

Speaking to Woman's Weekly, Ruth said: "I don't know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve. We live in hope.

© Instagram Eamonn has been undergoing mobility issues

"He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family."

Ruth added: "I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is."

Eamonn and Ruth started dating in 1997 and tied the knot three years later in 2010.

HELLO! exclusively covered their big day which took place at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire.

Of their wedding, Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever. This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

For her big day, Ruth wore a dress by designer Angelina Colarusso.. "When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," she explained.

"As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"