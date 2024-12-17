Eamonn Holmes lends support to Ruth Langsford amid family scare

Eamonn Holmes is lending his support to Ruth Langsford. The couple, who are divorcing, have not been linked since May, but on Monday, the former broke that streak and made a notable gesture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn 65, liked one of Ruth's posts, after she shared a hopeful update on her mother's health.

Posting a photo of Joan, 93, the Loose Women panellist had penned: "Hospital visit….thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum. She'll be in the hospital for a bit longer yet, but she's in pretty good spirits considering and I hope she'll be home for Christmas."

Ruth has received a wave of support in recent days with Nadia Sawalha, Lisa Faulkner, Lizzie Cundy and Richard Arnold sending their love. It's hardly surprising that Eamonn has responded too, given that Joan was his mother-in-law for 25 years, and is a grandmother to his son, Jack.

It was over the weekend that Ruth, 64, confirmed her mum had suffered a fall. "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas…" the TV star began.

"She's had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She's ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She's in hospital at the moment but I'm hoping to get her home soon. This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she's a very strong woman so I'm sure she'll recover from this too. [It] puts life and what's important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!"

Ruth shares a close bond with her mum, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and would visit Joan every week in a care home. Following her time in the hospital, the 93-year-old will hopefully spend Christmas with Ruth in Surrey.

© Instagram Ruth with her mum Joan

Residing in Weybridge, the broadcaster owns a £3.25 million mansion with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. She previously shared it with Eamonn, who has since moved out and secured a property of his own.

It was on Saturday, May 25, that a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Mike Marsland Ruth and Eamonn's divorce was announced in May

The duo, who continue to co-parent their son, have not been seen together since. In the months since their breakup, Eamonn has entered a relationship with Katie Alexander, 42.

As for Ruth, the mum-of-one has been focusing on her career lately, with appearances on Loose Women, QVC and I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show, Unpacked.