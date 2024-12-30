Ruth Langsford reveals excitement for new year after life-changing 2024

With the festive period drawing to a close for another year, Ruth Langsford is looking ahead to 2025. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Loose Women star shared her anticipation for the new year as she posted a snap of her festive kitchenware, including tablecloths and tea towels hanging from a drying rack, all washed and ready for next Christmas.

"So that's Christmas 2024 done then!" penned the 64-year-old. "Bring it on 2025!!!"

© @ruthlangsford / Instagram Ruth is looking ahead to 2025

Ruth is no doubt looking forward to turning over a new leaf in 2025 after a tough few months. The presenter announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, in May. A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth announced her divorce from Eamonn Holmes in May

The former couple share a son Jack, 22, and were based in a £3.25m mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, with their adorable dog, Maggie, which Ruth continues to live in.

Six months after the announcement, Ruth told Woman&Home that she what she most wants in life is "happiness" for her son Jack. "When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and you just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken," explained the TV star. "You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack," she added.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn with their son Jack and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca in 2018

It's been a difficult year for Ruth for more reasons than one. Her beloved mum Joan suffered a fall in December and fractured her pelvis. Ruth joined her 94-year-old mum, who lives with Alzheimer's disease, in hospital on Boxing Day and took her a slice of Christmas cake before keeping her company whilst she did her crossword puzzle.

© Instagram Ruth visited her mum in hospital on Boxing Day

Sharing the news of her mum's fall on social media at the time, Ruth penned: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas…. She’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She's OK…ish, no surgery required thank goodness, but she needs rest and time to heal now. She’s in hospital at the moment, but I'm hoping to get her home soon.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford shares a close relationship with her mum, Joan

"This time last year, she fell and broke her hip but recovered well… She's a very strong woman, so I'm sure she'll recover from this too. Puts life and what's important into perspective, eh? Happy Christmas!"