Ruth Langsford inundated with support amid sad family news

Ruth Langsford has received a wave of support from friends and fans. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star explained that her mum, Joan, had been taken to hospital after suffering a fall.

"No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she's had a fall and fractured her pelvis!" Ruth began.

"She's ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She's in hospital at the moment but I'm hoping to get her home soon. This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she's a very strong woman so I'm sure she'll recover from this too. [It] puts life and what's important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!"

Flocking to the comments, Ruth's followers rallied around her in support. "Awww Ruth ..wishing you all well," replied Loose Women star, Nadia Sawalha. "Bless her sending all the love and healing vibes," added This Morning's Juliet Sear.

© Instagram Ruth is incredibly close to her mum

"Sending you so much love. Hoping mum will be back dancing very soon. Sending huge hugs my darling," penned broadcaster Lizzie Cundy.

Ruth, 64, is incredibly close to her mum, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and visits her every week in a care home. Following her time in the hospital, the 93-year-old will hopefully spend Christmas with Ruth in Surrey.

Based in Weybridge, the TV star owns a £3.25 million mansion with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. She previously resided in the property with her husband, Eamonn Holmes, before confirming that they had split.

Ruth resides in Weybridge, Surrey

On Saturday, May 25, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

While Eamonn has moved out of their marital home, they continue to co-parent their son, Jack, 22. It's unclear if the pair will reunite at any point during the festive period, but it'll certainly feel different, with Ruth and Eamonn marking their first Christmas since their split.

© David M. Benett The presenter will mark her first Christmas since splitting from Eamonn Holmes

In the months since their breakup, Eamonn has entered a relationship with Katie Alexander, while Ruth has been focusing on her career. Last month, she jetted to Australia where she appeared on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show, Unpacked, and after heading back to the UK, joined Rylan Clark for a YouTube special.

Ahead of Christmas, Ruth has given her home a festive makeover too. In keeping with "tradition," the presenter lit a Nicky Johnson candle before putting up her Christmas tree from Balsam Hill, which she's had for a decade. Giving fans a glimpse of the final result, Ruth quipped: "A little bit lopsided I know but I've had this tree for at least 10 years!"

© Instagram Ruth has decorated her home for the festive period

After decking out her living room, the 64-year-old raised a glass before winding down with her dog, Maggie.