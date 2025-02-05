Robbie Williams and wife Ayda share must-see photos of rarely-seen son Beau

Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when they shared a carousel of photos in honour of their son Beau's fifth birthday.

In a post shared to Instagram, the doting parents uploaded joyous images documenting their little one's at-home celebrations. One snapshot showed Beau wearing a fancy dress costume while a second showed the tot tucking into a stack of pancakes beside a pile of presents and a large turquoise balloon in the shape of the number five.

Elsewhere, Robbie and Ayda, who wed in 2010, added a picture of Beau's impressive Paddington Bear-themed birthday cake topped with gold candles and covered in red, white and blue sprinkles.

In their caption, the duo penned: "Beau… Since the day you arrived, you completed us as family in the most profound, beautiful way. 5 years later you continue to fill our world with unconditional love and magic!"

© Instagram Robbie and Ayda welcomed Beau in 2020

They continued: "Happy 5th Birthday Beau!!! May this be your best year yet!! Mummy and Daddy xx."

Fans and friends shared their well-wishes in the comments section, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Beau! The cutest ever!" while a second penned: "Happy birthday, Beau!! I love the cake," and a third chimed in: "Happy birthday to your Beau, I hope he has an amazing day."

© Getty Images Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010

Aside from Beau, Ayda and Robbie are also doting parents to Theodora "Teddy" Rose Williams, 12, Charlton "Charlie" Valentine Williams, 10, and Colette "Coco" Josephine Williams, six. Find out more in the video below...

The couple typically keep their brood out of the spotlight, but occasionally share rare glimpses on their social media pages. Of their decision to protect their privacy, Robbie previously said on Loose Women: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us.

"We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything, but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

© Getty Images The couple keep their children out of the spotlight

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010 after first crossing paths in 2006. They wed in Los Angeles in a secret ceremony, with Ayda rocking a stunning Monique Lhuillier wedding gown complete with a stunning corset.

In August 2024, Robbie revealed that the pair renewed their vows in a low-key Instagram post. His caption in part read: "I feel confident, and I’m experiencing a new vitality that I’ve been missing. I got a new smile. I got a new pink jacket. I played in the pool. I ate some crap, and it was lovely crap. I wrote and recorded two new songs, one for the end titles of my film. I played basketball with Teddy, Charlie, and Beau. Oh, and me and Ayda renewed our vows."

He finished by adding: "I am very, very, very grateful. I'm grateful right now. I'm not in the future, tired and stressed. I'm right here, right now, grateful."