Robbie Williams reveals fears for his children with wife Ayda The Angels star is a very proud father of four

Robbie Williams has been sober for 20 years now, having struggled with addiction in the past. But he is still concerned about the impact it could have on his family.

The Angels singer shares four children – Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau – with his wife Ayda Field and has now expressed his concern that they could inherit his issues with addiction.

WATCH: Robbie Williams reads his daughter a bedtime story in French

Appearing on the Bought The T-Shirt podcast, Robbie reflected on the path that led to him entering rehab. "The school doors close and the pub doors open and as simple as we breathe we just walk into those pubs and it's a lottery whether you survive them or not. It's becoming apparent to me is that there doesn't have to be that paradigm," he said, via The Mirror.

"That paradigm that you get your entertainment and you deal with life from numbing yourself. I don't want to do anything about it I'm just finding it interesting as a sober person of 46, 'We didn't need to do that.' It was just the route the river was taking you."

Robbie shares four children with wife Ayda

The British star then spoke about his own children, noting: "I've got four kids and they're all young, and I wonder how they're going to approach that particular phase of their lives and how I'm going to approach that particular phase of their lives with them."

It comes a week after Robbie admitted he was "terrified" of death following the very sudden passing of Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

The happy couple have been married since 2010

Speaking to The Herald ahead of his upcoming trip to Melbourne, where his biopic Better Man is set to be filmed, the 48-year-old said: "His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying."

Robbie and American star Ayda started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry at his home in Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills in August 2010.

