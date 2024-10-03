Meet Robbie Williams’ glamorous wife Ayda Field and their rarely seen 4 kids

Robbie Williams may be a global pop superstar, but his most cherished role is undeniably that of a loving husband and devoted dad. The Angels hitmaker and his stunning wife, Ayda Field, have built an enviable family life filled with love, laughter, and a few surprises along the way.
Join HELLO! as we take a peek inside the Williams family’s world and introduce you to the people who make Robbie’s heart sing—his wife, Ayda, and their four adorable children.
Ayda Field, 45
Ayda Field isn’t just the glamorous wife of one of the UK’s biggest music stars—she’s a talented actress, a former X Factor judge, and a powerhouse in her own right. Born Ayda Sabahat Evecan on May 17, 1979, in Los Angeles, Ayda has a fascinating background. Her father, Haldun Evecan, hails from Turkey, while her mother, Gwen Field, is a successful movie producer. Ayda’s upbringing in the vibrant world of Hollywood paved the way for her own path in showbiz.
After graduating from the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School in 1997, Ayda initially pursued studies in law and accountancy, but her true passion was always the arts. At the age of 21, she made her acting debut in the TV show City Girls, and it wasn’t long before she landed a coveted role on the long-running US soap Days of Our Lives, where she starred as Angela Moroni.
From there, Ayda’s career blossomed, with standout roles in the Fox sitcom Back to You and the drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alongside Friends star Matthew Perry. In the UK, she’s perhaps best known for her time on ITV’s Loose Women, where her sharp wit and candid commentary made her an instant hit. But it was her appearance as a judge on The X Factor in 2018, sitting next to her husband Robbie, that really cemented the couple as TV’s ultimate power duo. And with reports suggesting their joint deal was worth a staggering £10 million, it’s clear they’re a force to be reckoned with.
Robbie and Ayda’s love story
Robbie and Ayda’s love story began in 2006, when mutual friends set them up on a blind date. Sparks flew, and by Christmas 2009, Robbie had popped the question. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in 2010, surrounded by close friends and family. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, navigating the highs and lows of fame together and building a rock-solid relationship.
While Robbie was known for his wild ways and high-profile romances—including dalliances with Geri Halliwell, Rachel Hunter, and Nicole Appleton—he’s left his bachelor days behind for a life of domestic bliss. Today, Robbie and Ayda are one of the most beloved couples in showbiz, admired not just for their glamour, but for their down-to-earth approach to family life.
Theodora “Teddy” Rose Williams, 12
Robbie and Ayda welcomed their first child, Theodora, affectionately known as Teddy, on September 18, 2012, in Los Angeles. From the moment she arrived, Teddy brought a sense of purpose and stability to Robbie’s life. In a heartfelt interview, the star credited his daughter with helping him overcome past struggles with addiction. “Teddy’s arrival was life-changing for me,” he shared with Daily Mail, reflecting on how fatherhood gave him a fresh start.
The little one made her public debut as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, charming royal-watchers with her sweet smile. Now eight years old, Teddy already shows signs of inheriting her dad’s musical talents—she recently sang his hit Angels in a trailer for Robbie’s upcoming Netflix documentary. But life hasn’t always been smooth for Teddy. Robbie opened up about his daughter’s struggles with dyslexia, telling Galore magazine, “My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. She’s learning to navigate it, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Charlton “Charlie” Valentine Williams, nine
Born on October 27, 2014, Charlton, or Charlie, is Robbie and Ayda’s eldest son and a bundle of energy. When he arrived, Robbie celebrated the moment in true rockstar style, posting a hilarious video on YouTube that showed Ayda pushing him in a wheelchair, all while carrying little Charlie. It’s clear this mini-me has a strong bond with his dad.
Charlie has already shown an interest in sports—particularly golf, much to his father’s delight. “Like father, like son!” Robbie quipped in a social media post, sharing a snap of the two hitting the greens together. Who knows? Maybe there’s a future pro golfer in the making.
Colette “Coco” Josephine Williams, six
The couple’s third child, Colette, nicknamed Coco, was born via surrogate in August 2018. Announcing her arrival on Instagram, Ayda wrote: “We have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!”
Despite being the youngest girl, Coco has no problem keeping up with her older siblings. Like her sister Teddy, she’s a fan of Taylor Swift and loves to sing along to Shake It Off. Ayda has been vocal about the couple’s surrogacy journey, saying, “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.”
Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, four
The youngest member of the family, Beau, arrived in February 2020—also via surrogate. His middle name, Enthoven, is a touching tribute to Robbie’s late manager and mentor, David Enthoven, who passed away in 2016. The couple shared the joyful news with a sweet Valentine’s Day message, declaring their family “officially complete.”
Although they keep their children’s lives relatively private, Ayda occasionally treats fans to glimpses of family fun on Instagram. A recent video showed Coco and Beau giggling in a wicker basket, with the cheeky caption: “Coco is taking Beau on holiday: Fasten your seatbelts, there’s going to be turbulence!” And who could resist the heart-melting clip of Robbie scooping Beau into a warm hug while chatting with Coco?