Meet Robbie Williams’ glamorous wife Ayda Field and their rarely seen 4 kids

Ayda Field isn’t just the glamorous wife of one of the UK’s biggest music stars—she’s a talented actress, a former X Factor judge, and a powerhouse in her own right. Born Ayda Sabahat Evecan on May 17, 1979, in Los Angeles, Ayda has a fascinating background. Her father, Haldun Evecan, hails from Turkey, while her mother, Gwen Field, is a successful movie producer. Ayda’s upbringing in the vibrant world of Hollywood paved the way for her own path in showbiz.

After graduating from the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School in 1997, Ayda initially pursued studies in law and accountancy, but her true passion was always the arts. At the age of 21, she made her acting debut in the TV show City Girls, and it wasn’t long before she landed a coveted role on the long-running US soap Days of Our Lives, where she starred as Angela Moroni.

From there, Ayda’s career blossomed, with standout roles in the Fox sitcom Back to You and the drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alongside Friends star Matthew Perry. In the UK, she’s perhaps best known for her time on ITV’s Loose Women, where her sharp wit and candid commentary made her an instant hit. But it was her appearance as a judge on The X Factor in 2018, sitting next to her husband Robbie, that really cemented the couple as TV’s ultimate power duo. And with reports suggesting their joint deal was worth a staggering £10 million, it’s clear they’re a force to be reckoned with.