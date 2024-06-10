Robbie Williams supported by wife Ayda Field at Soccer Aid as daughters make rare public appearance

Robbie Williams was the star of the show at Soccer Aid on Sunday, receiving enthusiastic support from his wife Ayda Field and their children.

The 50-year-old Rock DJ singer, who organizes the annual football match to benefit Unicef, looked dapper as he took to the pitch ahead of kickoff.

Robbie sported a blue suit and thick black glasses, showcasing his distinguished grey quiff while waving to his adoring family.

Ayda, along with Theo, 11, and five-year-old Coco, looked stylish in matching green baseball jackets for the event. The Loose Women panellist swept her dark locks to one side and beamed at her husband from the stands.

Robbie Williams’ sweet family

In additional snapshots, Robbie, who also shares son Charlie, nine, and Beau, 16 months, with Ayda, was seen in deep conversation with England manager Frank Lampard.

Although Robbie and Ayda typically keep their children out of the spotlight, Teddy made her first public appearance in 2018 as a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice's wedding.

© Darren Walsh Robbie Williams was supported by wife Ayda and his two daughters who were seen in the crowd

Teddy left a lasting impression alongside Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall, even famously asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen.

This occasion marked the first time Teddy's face was photographed, as her parents have made a conscious effort to protect their children's privacy. It was evident, though, that Teddy is Robbie's spitting image, with her large brown eyes and dark brown hair.

© Instagram Teddy Williams, 11, is one cool dresser

Robbie has previously discussed their decision to shield their children from the public eye while appearing on Loose Women.

He told the panel, "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

© Instagram Robbie Williams lying in bed while his children sing to him

Teddy has also been featured in the Robbie Williams documentary, where she adorably performed her dad's iconic song Angels for him and Ayda.

Robbie co-founded Soccer Aid in 2006 with Jonathan Wilkes, aiming to unite nations to raise money and awareness for children globally. This year's game featured returning fan favorites like Usain Bolt and Tommy Fury, along with new faces such as Gladiators star 'Diamond' and Sam Thompson.

Other notable celebrities in the lineup included singer and actor Bobby Brazier, Danny Dyer, Paddy McGuinness, Martin Compston, and comedians Maisie Adams, Lee Mack, and Jason Manford. Former Lioness and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Jill Scott served as the team's captain.

© Photo: Instagram The couple share four children

Last year's match, held at Manchester United's Old Trafford, was the most successful to date, raising a record-breaking £14.6 million. Robbie, who has played in four Soccer Aid matches himself, co-managed the England side in their quest for victory against the World XI.

Initially held every two years, Soccer Aid has been an annual event since 2018. The matches are often closely contested, with penalties needed to decide the winner on five occasions.

As the latest game promises another thrilling contest, the ultimate goal remains raising funds for UNICEF. With the potential for another record-breaking night, Soccer Aid could achieve a monumental milestone, far surpassing the expectations set nearly two decades ago when it all began.