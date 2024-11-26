Ayda Williams so 'proud' of rarely-seen son Beau, 4, after special achievement

Ayda Williams couldn't be more proud of her four-year-old son Beau, who has achieved a special award.

The 45-year-old actress shared a photo of what appeared to be a certificate addressed to her youngest, recognising him for his 'growth mindset' in persevering with his phonics. Phonics is a method of teaching children to read and write.

Beau recieved a special award

The mother-of-four expressed her pride and, alongside a photo of Beau's certificate, wrote: "Another proud moment at pick-up… Go Beau [strong arm emoji]."

Ayda and Robbie are also the proud parents of Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams, 12, Charlton 'Charlie' Valentine Williams, 10, and Colette 'Coco' Josephine Williams, six.

The couple prefer to keep their children largely out of the public eye but occasionally share sweet updates on their respective social media accounts.

© Instagram Ayda shared an adorable photo of Coco and Beau in September

In September, Ayda shared an ultra-rare photo of Beau with his elder sister Coco enjoying a sweet sibling moment.

The brother-sister duo were pictured dressing up together, Beau wearing a Spider-Man costume while Coco donned a dress inspired by Princess Rapunzel from Tangled.

The pair were photographed holding hands and facing away from the camera. Ayda added three red love heart emojis as well as the hashtag "#brothersisterlove" alongside the image.

© Instagram Ayda and Robbie like to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight

As well as her beautiful princess dress, Coco also had a little bag and a matching princess necklace with a large pendant.

Robbie and Ayda renewed their wedding vows in August, with their brood playing very special roles in the ceremony, including best man, flower girl, and maid of honour, Ayda revealed on Loose Women.

It was a bittersweet day, according to the doting mother, whose own mother, Gwen, started cancer treatment the day before.

"It ended up being the day before [my mother Gwen] started radiation—it was such a blessing," she said. While she admitted she was "sad" ahead of the wedding, she ended up having a lovely family experience, seeing the "joy in my mum's eyes and joy in my children's eyes."

"We're facing a real-life moment in our family," she said, referring to her mother's health, adding: "We have four kids, Rob has gone through health battles—this time it had so much meaning."