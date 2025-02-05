Samantha Cameron and husband David's sadness following family death

Samantha Cameron and her husband David were dealt a family blow following the death of David's mother, Mary Cameron.

Mary sadly passed away on 2 February 2025, at the age of 92, following complications caused by dementia. David confirmed his mother's diagnosis in 2022 during an interview with The Times. During his time in office, the former Prime Minister launched campaigns hoping to find a cure to the degenerative illness.

WATCH: Remembering the stars we lost in 2024

"At that time, I didn’t have a family interest," David told the publication. "Subsequently the political has become more personal."

He added: "She is a great believer in getting on, with a stiff upper lip. She's doing OK and I took her to the pub the other day. But seeing it first-hand teaches you a lot about the human side of it."

© AFP via Getty Images David always spoke fondly of his mother

Mary was born in 1934 and grew up with two sisters, Cecilia and Clare. The family of five lived at Wasing Place, a 600-acre property that had been in the family since 1759.

She married stockbroker Ian Cameron in 1962 and they remained married until Ian's death in 2010. During their life, Ian and Mary welcomed four children: Alex, Tania, David and Clare; Alex died of pancreatic cancer on 21 March 2023.

© Getty Images Samantha and Mary were close

During her life, Mary worked as a voluntary magistrate, saying her role partially influenced her parenting style. "I used to come home with stories to warn the children about the perils of doing the wrong things," she once remarked.

Mary would also engage in local charity work in the village of Peasemore, where the family moved shortly after the birth of David.

© Jeff Spicer Mary worked as a magistrate and charity worker

Speaking of his mother during her life, David once said: "I'm incredibly proud of my mother. She was an absolute role model for me and imbued in me the idea of public service. I've been to a few events like this but never one with my mother, so it's been lovely."