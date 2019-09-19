David and Samantha Cameron share Downing Street secrets on This Morning The former PM and his wife also discussed family life at Number 10

David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron sat down for an exclusive interview with This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Thursday to discuss everything from Brexit to family life at Downing Street. David, who was Prime Minister from 2010 until 2016, was on the show to help promote his book, For The Record, and he faced some difficult questions from Phil on his decision to introduce a referendum on the position of the UK's EU membership. But it wasn't all politics; David and Samantha also shared an insight into life at Number 10, and revealed how their children, Nancy, Florence and Arthur - known as Elwen - coped with life in the spotlight.

At one point, David was shown a clip of himself humming as he made his way back inside Downing Street immediately following a press conference announcing his resignation. While some members of the public were outraged by his seemingly flippant attitude, the politician revealed that it was in fact a tactic he employed to calm himself when he was feeling nervous – particularly because he had been publicly locked out of number 10 in the past. "There was another occasion, actually Elwen was having a birthday party inside Number 10 and I was making a comment outside about Egypt, and as I turned around to walk back inside through the door, I think the candles had been blown out and the smoke alarm had gone off and the door was locked," he recalled. "And I was sort of left there going, 'Please, let me in!' So I had had experiences, that's all it was. I was in no way happy."

The couple also spoke about family life inside Number 10 and how they have adjusted since leaving the famous residence. Samantha revealed: "I think we made sure when we were there, the flat is very separate from the rest of the building and you take the children out of the back to go to school and you walk past some of the offices, but you don't walk out the front door. I continued in my same job, they [the children] continued in their same schools and we were very protective of them. So I think they were pleased to be going home and nearer their school friends. I'd like to think that life didn't change too dramatically and we tried to make it as seamless as possible and when you move in, you always know you're going to be moving out and so you're prepared."

Asked how it feels having David at home now, Samantha added: "He's a very good cook, he does most of the cooking and he's brilliant with the children. He can stay for a while, yes!" Her husband added: "It's lovely at Number 10 because you're living above the shop and so you see your children all of the time, but you don't get into the homework and cooking the breakfast and all of that. There are many more things that I'm able to do now, although the science and the maths I'm finding a bit testing! I think I spend most of my time putting commas and full stops into my childrens' homework, that's my main task."