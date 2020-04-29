Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds's newborn baby son has received his first gift! Former Prime Minister David Cameron took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate the birth of the couple's first child together, and revealed he and his wife Samantha had inadvertently left behind a present for the little boy. David, who was PM between 2010 and 2016, lived at No. 10 Downing Street with his wife and their young children; Nancy, who was born in 2004, Florence, born 2010, and a son, Arthur, who arrived in 2006. He wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your wonderful news today. Sam and I are thrilled for you both! Sorry we didn't leave the cot - but the climbing frame should still be in the garden!"

David Cameron has tweeted his congratulations to Boris Johnson

Boris has become the fourth British Prime Minister in 170 years to have a baby while in office, following David, Tony Blair and Lord John Russell. A spokesperson for the 55-year-old and fiancee Carrie, 32, announced on Wednesday: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Carrie has made history as the first partner of the serving prime minister in Downing Street to become a first-time mother. When announcing her pregnancy in February, she wrote on Instagram: "Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Boris is also a father to four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has an 11-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant. During the general election in November, the leader of the Conservative party was asked by LBC how many children he had, and responded: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."