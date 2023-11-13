Who is Samantha Cameron's famous lookalike sister Emily Sheffield?

Samantha Cameron, 52, is the wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron who has recently re-entered the spotlight as part of a major cabinet reshuffle.

Whilst much is known about the couple's family life, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Samantha's famous lookalike sister, Emily Sheffield. Keep scrolling for all the details…

© Getty Images The sibling duo grew up in Lincolnshire

Born to Sir Reginald Sheffield, 8th Baronet, and Annabel Jones on 18 April 1971, Samantha grew up on a sprawling 300-acre estate in north Lincolnshire. Her parents went on to welcome a second daughter, Emily, in 1973, before later divorcing in 1974.

Samantha's mother Lady Annabel Astor had three more children with her second husband William Astor, 4th Viscount: Flora Astor, Will Astor and James Aster.

What does Emily do?

Emily is a British journalist and was the former editor of the Evening Standard between July 2020 and October 2021. Prior to this Emily worked at British Vogue as their deputy editor between 2005 and 2017.

© Getty Images The journalist previously worked at Vogue

Meanwhile, in August 2018, Emily set up ThisMuchIKnow, an Instagram-focused digital brand that seeks to simplify the news for younger readers.

Her early life

Emily attended Marlborough College alongside her sister, Samantha. She was nonetheless expelled when police raided the school and discovered cannabis in her dormitory.

© Getty Images Emily and Samantha both attended Marlborough College

She studied English at the University of East Anglia where she scooped Student Journalist of the Year in 1995. Armed with her degree, Emily went on to work at The Guardian where she trained as a graduate news trainee.

Her family life

Emily is married to actor Tom Mullion who is best known for his starring roles in Snow White and the Huntsman and Aristocrats.

The couple are doting parents to sons Perry and Rex who very occasionally feature on Emily's Instagram page.

Back in 2020, Emily spoke about her devastating miscarriage which took place shortly after her time working for Vogue.

Speaking to The Times magazine, she wrote: "Without my usual work routine for balance and the Vogue girls for support, I tumble into a period of grief.

© Getty Images Emily is married to actor Tom Mullion

"Plummeting pregnancy hormones don't help, and leaving Vogue begins to feel like a very painful divorce."

Nine months after her devastating loss, the journalist and editor, who became pregnant aged 44, sought professional counselling.