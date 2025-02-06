Vernon Kay and towering daughter Phoebe make glamorous appearance at star-studded BAFTA event

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay and his daughter Phoebe donned their glad rags on Wednesday evening for the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Party.

The father-daughter duo mingled with a plethora of stars at the London bash, including the likes of Industry actress Marisa Abela, model Sabrina Elba, Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, and the Crown's Meg Bellamy.

© Getty Images Vernon and his daughter Phoebe glammed up on Wednesday evening at the Vanity Fair EE Bafta Rising Star party

Dressed to impress, Vernon, 50, looked ultra-suave in a dark double-breasted blazer, suit trousers and an indigo turtleneck. He wore his raven hair swept back behind his ears and slipped on a pair of patent black shoes.

Vernon's daughter Phoebe, meanwhile, was the mirror image of her mother Tess Daly, flashing a huge grin as she posed for photos during the evening. Emulating Tess's sophisticated style, she opted for a pair of leg-lengthening black flares and a matching top complete with a square neckline.

© Getty Images Vernon and Phoebe were all smiles at the glitzy bash

The 20-year-old wore her icy blonde locks in Hollywood-esque waves and highlighted her features with a sweeping of golden highlighter, fluttery mascara and a slick of brick-red lipstick.

Ramping up the glamour, Phoebe spruced up her look with a pair of glittering silver bangles, gem earrings, pointed silver heels and a metallic baguette bag.

The radio presenter's daughter embraced the limelight last year, stepping out to attend numerous events with her famous parents.

© Getty Images Phoebe was her mother Tess Daly's double in a sleek black ensemble

Vernon and Tess welcomed their eldest daughter on 17 October 2004. She was born the same year that Tess began hosting the BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple, who wed in 2003, are also doting parents to a second daughter called Amber, whom they welcomed on 30 May 2009.

© Getty Images Tess Daly and Vernon Kay tied the knot in 2003

Find out more about their love story in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's love story

Reflecting on their future, Vernon previously told MailOnline: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."

He continued: "Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be. Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."

© Getty Images Vernon has spoken about how he and Tess have raised their brood

Meanwhile, during a chat with Giovanna Fletcher, the former model said of fatherhood: "It's all a constant work in progress. No day is like yesterday.

"It's always different, there's always something that crops up, there's always something that needs to be said and there's a lot of fun to be had as well."