Kylie Jenner gives $4K festive gift to mom Kris with heartfelt nod to siblings

Kylie Jenner surprised her mom, Kris, with the sweetest gift for Christmas this year, making sure to pay tribute to her five siblings in the process.

The mother of two may just be the golden child after gifting Kris a Goyard Boston 50 bag, complete with the hand-painted faces of the momager's six kids when they were babies.

"Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky," wrote her sister Khloé via Instagram after Kylie's surprise had been revealed.

WATCH: See Kylie Jenner’s Towering Christmas Décor

The bags, which can only be bought in-store at boutiques, retail for $4,000 before customization, so Kylie clearly dropped a pretty penny on the accessory.

The 27-year-old's present comes as the Kardashian clan celebrated a low-key Christmas, a far cry from their usual big bash.

Since 1978, Kris and her family have hosted a lavish Christmas Eve party, with guests like Paris Hilton and Megan Fox gracing the event in the past.

© Instagram Kylie gifted her mother the $4K bag from Goyard

The party has gone ahead every year since its inception, apart from 2020 during the pandemic.

Kim revealed that their usual celebration would not be going ahead this year and that they were looking forward to their "really low-key" Christmas.

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, we're doing a really intimate family one that I'm really excited about," she explained to Vogue.

© Instagram The family typically throws a big Christmas Eve bash

Kim's $60 million Calabasas mansion and Khloé's Hidden Hills home are currently under construction. She explained that the family were "still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."

"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they're just beginning. Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

She shares kids, North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

© TikTok Kim celebrated Christmas with her kids, including her 11-year-old daughter North

Khloé sadly couldn't attend the intimate family event after her children came down with the flu, as she revealed on her Instagram story. The mother of two shared a picture of her daughter, True, asleep on the couch, writing: "My poor baby. She's never been sick this long ever. I feel so badly for her."

"I pray everyone stays healthy!! It's been going around," she said before adding: "Baby Kitty wins the cuddle award," referencing their cat cozying up to the six-year-old.

The Good American founder posted an update on her kids' health on Christmas Eve, writing: "Tatum was sick the entire weekend, now my TuTu is sick."

© Instagram Khloé revealed that her two kids were sick over Christmas

"For the first time in a long, long time, we will miss Christmas Eve. I feel so terrible for my sick littles. No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!"

In another social media post, Khloé opened up about True's ongoing illness, saying: "True has had a 105 fever. It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she's just starting to feel better."

"Tatum was super sick the weekend before. He was great for Christmas Eve and all that." The 40-year-old shares her two children with her ex, Tristan Thompson.