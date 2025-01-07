BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominations 2025: Full list of nominees revealed

The 2025 nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award have been officially revealed. HELLO! attended the announcement on Tuesday morning, which was hosted by film critic Ali Plumb at London's The Savoy Hotel.

For the last 20 years, BAFTA has shone a spotlight on emerging talent in the industry, with the likes of James McAvoy, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega and Tom Holland having previously picked up the prestigious gong, which is the only category at the BAFTA Film Awards to be decided by a public vote.

WATCH: Cillian Murphy triumphs with Best Actor BAFTA in 2024

Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera) make up the line-up for this year.

© Tom Dymond/Shutterstock David Jonsson, Marisa Abela and Nabhaan Rizwan pictured at the announcement

Three of the five — Marisa, David and Nabhaan — all starred in the TV series Industry.

The nominees were announced by actor Jack O'Connell, who won the Rising Star award in 2015 and starred alongside Marisa in Back to Black.

© Studio Canal Marisa Abela has been nominated for her role as Amy Winehouse in Back To Black

The 2024 BAFTA Rising Star will be awarded at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on 16 February at the Royal Festival Hall.

© Shutterstock David Jonsson has also been nominated

Last year, Mia McKenna-Bruce picked up the gong for her role as Tara in Molly Manning Walker's How to Have Sex. She went up against Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde.

David Tennant is set to return as host, with nominations set to be revealed on January 15.

© Getty David Tennant will return as host

On David reprising his role as presenter of the awards ceremony, Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "We couldn't be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025. He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

The longlist has already been revealed with Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez leading the pack with 15 nods, including best film, director, leading actress and supporting actress. Meanwhile, mystery-thriller Conclave has 14, including best film, director and leading actor for Ralph Fiennes.