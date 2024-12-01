Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellie Goulding's heartwarming support for son Arthur at sweet milestone moment
Ellie Goulding attends the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala© Getty

The star flew back from the mountains for little Arthur's nativity play

Tracy Schaverien
Royal and Features Contributor
2 minutes ago
Ellie Goulding dashed home from an overseas gig to watch her three-year-old son's school nativity play. 

The singer spent the weekend in ski resort Ischgl, in the Austrian Tirol, where she played to a sell-out crowd of 17,000. But rather than stay and enjoy the snow, she flew straight home so she wouldn't miss little Arthur's big moment in the spotlight.

singer performing on stage in black outfit© TVB Paznaun – Ischgl
Ellie Goulding performed at the Top of the Mountain Opening Concert on Saturday night

HELLO! caught up with Ellie, 37, ahead of the Top of the Mountain Opening Concert on Saturday night, which kicks off Ischgl's ski season each year. 

Ellie Goulding at the ski resort Ischgl, in the Austrian Tirol© Lynsey Devon/Heaven Publicity
The singer spent the weekend in the ski resort Ischgl, in the Austrian Tirol

Previous headliners at the outdoor event have included Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Jon Bon Jovi, Rihanna, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams. But while some performers have used private jets, down-to-earth Ellie flew in and out on Easyjet - leaving the morning after the concert so she could get home in time to watch little Arthur's play.

Ellie Goulding at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Ellie is a doting mum to her three-year-old son, Arthur

Explaining why she wouldn't have time to ski or try snowboarding during her visit, she said: "If I could stay, if I didn't have to get back for my son's Christmas play, I would maybe stay an extra day and do a day of it but sadly not this time."

Skiing is a hobby Ellie shares with her friends Prince William and Princess Kate - whose 2011 wedding she performed at - and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. 

Princess Beatrice with her husband and Ellie Goulding© Getty
Ellie pictured with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Asked if she has skied with her royal friends she said: "I've been skiing with friends. I'm not very good, which is unusual because I consider myself an athletic person, but skiing I've never quite managed to get the hang of. If I had more time here, I'd be skiing this time around, but skiing and singing don't mix that well, so I'll focus on the singing this time."

She has already introduced Arthur to the sport, however. "I love a good ski. I brought my son last year and he did a little bit," she said.

Ellie shares Arthur with her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 32, from whom she announced her separation earlier this year after five years of marriage.

couple in black clothes at vogue event © Getty Images
Ellie shares her son with Caspar Jopling

Meanwhile, the singer, whose hits include 'Burn and Love Me Like You Do', revealed she has been back in the studio working on a new album after the success of her last one, Higher Than Heaven, which she says was "intentionally impersonal".

"It was post-baby, post-pandemic, and I just wanted to write some solid pop songs that you can dance to," she explained. "This time, it's a little different. I've been writing about what's been going on in my life, but also just observations, friends, my connection with nature."

