Ellie Goulding makes cryptic comment about 'ghosting' amid split from surfer Armando Perez

Taking to the stage on Saturday night, Ellie Goulding kicked off Ischgl's ski season. As she headlined the Top Of The Mountain concert in Austria, the singer asked fans if they had ever been ghosted, before performing a song she said was "more relevant than ever".

Posing a cryptic question to fans, Ellie, who recently split from surf instructor, Armando Perez, 29, introduced her 2020 hit, 'How Deep Is Too Deep'.

"This next song is about when somebody gets scared when someone goes too deep and they kind of back off and it's like you've been ghosted. Has anyone been ghosted? Who has been ghosted? What the [expletive]" she told the crowd.

"Sorry for the kids! I'm so sorry," she added. "What the duck, which is what I say around my child. What the ducking duck. So this song is more relevant than ever."

Ellie, 37, recently split from her ex-boyfriend, Armando, whom she first met during a holiday to Costa Rica earlier this year. The pair reportedly struck up a romance after the singer signed up for private surfing lessons.

In February, Ellie announced that she had separated from her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 32. The former couple, who were married for five years, share a three-year-old son named Arthur.

Penning an official statement on Instagram, Ellie confirmed their decision to separate. "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she began.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Ellie also reposted Caspar's story, which read: "Hi people - hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."

He continued: "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot, Caspar."