Kanye makes dramatic entrance at the Grammys with wife Bianca Censori - wait 'till you see her outfit

Kanye West certainly knows how to make an entrance, and his dramatic arrival at the 2025 Grammy Awards was no exception.

The rapper, 46, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, made his long-awaited return to music’s biggest night, marking his first Grammys appearance in nearly a decade. But while Kanye’s presence alone was enough to turn heads, it was his wife, Bianca Censori, who truly stole the show with her jaw-dropping ensemble.

The Australian model, 29, made her red carpet debut alongside her husband in a daring, completely sheer dress seemingly crafted from layers of delicate stockings.

Arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles draped in a dramatic black fur coat, Bianca quickly discarded the outerwear to reveal a figure-hugging creation that left little to the imagination. The bold look showcased her signature barely-there aesthetic, which has become her calling card since stepping into the spotlight as Kanye’s muse.

Keeping accessories to a minimum, Bianca paired her avant-garde dress with see-through flip-flop heels, blending seamlessly into the illusion of sheer perfection.

Her hair was styled sleek and pulled back, while her makeup was fresh and understated, allowing her striking features to take center stage. As always, Bianca fully embraced her boundary-pushing fashion choices, a move that has kept her at the center of ongoing conversations about her style evolution.

Kanye, ever the enigma, contrasted Bianca’s risqué ensemble with a more understated—though still signature—look. Dressed head-to-toe in monochrome, the Donda artist sported a simple black T-shirt and trousers, which he paired with oversized boots and his trademark wraparound sunglasses.

The couple’s coordinated yet contrasting styles have become a recurring theme in their public appearances, with Bianca frequently stepping out in barely-there ensembles while Kanye keeps things minimal.

Their Grammys appearance comes just days after the pair were spotted boarding a flight from Tokyo, where Bianca once again made waves with another one of her now-iconic form-fitting outfits.

Since her whirlwind romance with Kanye began in late 2022, Bianca has become known for her bold and unconventional style, often opting for barely-there bodysuits, second-skin stockings, and sculptural silhouettes. While her look at the Grammys was reminiscent of the designs she’s been spotted in before, it remains unclear whether the dress was part of Kanye’s own YZY collection.

The rapper, who has always had an eye for fashion, recently announced plans to launch a new line of bodysuits as part of his YZY brand. Given Bianca’s penchant for sheer designs, it wouldn’t be surprising if her Grammys gown was an early glimpse into Kanye’s latest vision for the fashion world. His influence on her wardrobe has been widely discussed, with some fans praising her fearless aesthetic while others have speculated about the extreme nature of her looks.

Kanye’s return to the Grammys is significant, marking the first time he has attended the ceremony since 2015, when he walked the red carpet with his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Back then, the couple was a force to be reckoned with, dominating both the music and fashion industries. Now, nearly a decade later, Kanye has reemerged with Bianca by his side, ushering in a new era of his ever-evolving public persona.

Despite his complicated history with the Recording Academy—having won 24 Grammys but also publicly criticizing the institution on multiple occasions—Kanye’s presence at this year’s ceremony is a reminder of his enduring impact on the industry.