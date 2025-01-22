Lamar Odom breaks silence on relationship with ex Khloé Kardashian after shock appearance

Khloé Kardashian has not had it easy when it comes to love, particularly after her very public split from Lamar Odom in 2016.

The couple broke up in 2013 after reports of Lamar's infidelity and substance abuse issues surfaced, and Khloé moved on. Until now, that is.

The latest trailer for the sixth season of The Kardashians saw the former basketball star make a shock appearance at his ex-wife's home over eight years after their divorce.

Fans were taken aback after the former lovebirds hadn’t been seen together since 2015, with the mother of two having moved on with Tristan Thompson.

In the trailer, fans glimpsed Lamar arriving at Khloé's home with a bouquet of roses for her, before it cut to the Good American founder telling her sister Kim and mother Kris, "You guys are never going to believe who I met with."

Lamar spoke on The Kyle & Jackie O Show about his cameo in the newest season of The Kardashians, and broke his silence on rumors of a rekindled romance with Khloé.

© Jamie McCarthy Khloé and Lamar were married from 2009 until 2016

When asked by the hosts if they were back together, he replied: "I wouldn't say back together. It would be a blessing just to be her friend."

He continued: "I think it's healthy sometimes to move on in a healthy way. Like I said, it'd be a blessing just to be her friend, just to be around her."

"You know, so much time has passed, and people have, you know, changed," he added. "I think for the better."

© FilmMagic Lamar broke his silence after appearing in the new trailer

As for how the meeting came about, the 45-year-old explained that Khloé's best friend Malika set it up for them.

"I bumped into her in Las Vegas," he told the hosts. "I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me, she said, 'Lamar, I think it's time for you and Khloé to [meet]...it's been years. You haven't seen her. If you're up for it, I think I can make it happen.'"

"And I went there, and there were cameras there, and I was like, 'Oh, all right,'" he continued. "It's cool, I understand it, you know."

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/, Getty Khloé supported Lamar through his recovery in 2015

The exes married in 2009, just a month after meeting at a party. They went on to have their own reality show together, Khloé & Lamar, which lasted for two seasons and explored their inner life.

Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 after reports of infidelity and substance abuse came to light; however, she was by his side after he overdosed in 2015, helping to get him back on his feet.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and the reality TV star moved on with Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson in September of that year.

© Getty Images A pregnant Khloé with Tristan Thompson in 2018

The couple went on to have two children together, True and Tatum, and endured an on-and-off-again relationship before calling it quits for good in June 2021.

Lamar found his own new love with an unnamed woman, as he revealed on the radio show.

"I have someone. I do have someone that’s dear to me. I'm not gonna name names. She knows who she is," he told the hosts.