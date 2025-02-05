Bianca Censori's mom makes surprising comment on daughter's controversial fashion choices

The internet has been ablaze since Bianca Censori dropped her large fur coat to reveal she was wearing almost nothing underneath on the Grammys red carpet.

She performed the stunt ahead of the awards show, with her husband Kanye West by her side. The sheer dress she wore did little to hide her figure, while the rapper wore an all-black outfit.

A slew of think pieces have emerged in the aftermath, as well as a rising concern for her wellbeing. Bianca's mother has finally spoken out about her daughter's fashion choices, just days after her sister Angelina supported the Grammys moment.

WATCH: Ye And Bianca Censori Makes Dramatic Entrance At The Grammys

Alexandra Censori looked incredibly glamorous as she left her Melbourne home on Wednesday, sporting a Birkin bag and designer sunglasses.

When asked by the Daily Mail how she felt about her daughter's viral moment, Alexandra was quick to reply, with a surprising comment of her own.

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she said. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you." She declined to comment further on Bianca or her son-in-law.

© DV/MEDIA-MODE.COM Alexandra commented that they were just "normal people" after Bianca's Grammys stunt

The mother of three became involved in a messy lawsuit against Kanye in 2024, when his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of harassment and stalking.

In a court document, it was revealed that he wanted to have an intimate relationship with Bianca's mother, which he told his wife and his assistant.

Alexandra's comment comes after Bianca's 20-year-old sister, Angelina, showed her support for the former Yeezy employee. She reshared two videos to her Instagram stories of the viral red carpet moment, and posted a simple fire emoji under Kanye's since-deleted post.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Kanye's mother-in-law lives in Melbourne with Bianca's sister, Angelina, and father, Leo

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife," he wrote in the caption. Angelina is an Instagram model and close to her sister, who is 10 years her senior. Bianca also has another sister, Alyssia, who is a nurse and a mother of one.

The 30-year-old first met Kanye while working at Yeezy, and the couple made their first public appearance in January 2023, months after they had reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The pair are extremely private about their relationship, and rarely comment on each other in public. Their courtship has been defined by Bianca's increasingly wild and daring outfits, all in the name of fashion.

© Instagram Bianca with her mother and two sisters

Their marriage came mere months after Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had finalized their divorce.

Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years before their 2021 split, after welcoming four children together.

Bianca and the "All of the Lights" singer have been spotted out with North West, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, on frequent occasions as the Aussie native became part of Kanye's family.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Bianca is often seen sporting head-turning looks alongside her husband

Their Grammys stunt has brought to light past comments from his previous partners about his desire to dress and style them.

"I always thought I had really good style—until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style," Kim said in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

His former girlfriend, Julia Fox, spoke about "The Artist", a pseudonym for Kanye, in her memoir, Down the Drain. In the book, she shared that during a date night, he called his stylist and asked her to change as he was not happy with what she picked out, making her feel like a "show monkey."