Grandmother-to-be Lorraine Kelly makes ultra-rare comment about 'supportive' husband Steve on Saturday Kitchen

Anticipation is in the air for Lorraine Kelly as her daughter Rosie is due to give birth.

However, it was the TV veteran's husband Steve Smith, who is rarely in the spotlight, who was on Lorraine's mind as she made an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning.

© Instagram Lorraine has been supported by Steve

The chat show host, 64, opened up to TV chef James Martin about her experience becoming a novelist, detailing how her husband of 32 years has supported her along the way.

"I had to be very focused because, obviously, it's a full-time job," the TV star revealed, reflecting on her writing process. "And also I was very lucky that my husband would pick up the slack - if I was engrossed he wouldn't mind throwing things in the tumble dryer, and he does the cooking anyway, but doing everything.

© Instagram The happy couple tied the knot in 1992

"I couldn't do it by myself," she added.

The loved-up pair met in 1983 when a 23-year-old Lorraine was working as a reporter for TV-am and Steve was a cameraman. The couple tied the knot in 1992 in Dundee with the bride wearing a beautiful frothy gown.

The presenter is preparing for the imminent arrival of her grandchild. Lorraine revealed earlier this week that the baby will have a nursery at her Buckinghamshire home she shares with Steve, as well as a nursery at Rosie's home she shares with her fiancé Steve White.

© Getty Lorraine is set to become a grandmother to a baby girl

The 30-year-old mother-to-be shared a sweet mobile with hanging clouds which the excited grandmother will put in the new arrival's nursery.

© Instagram Rosie shared a photo of Lorraine's gorgeous mobile

Captioning the post, Rosie wrote: "Mum's setting up her own nursery at home, and this handmade boule bunny and moon mobile from @edieandjo is so special. I can't wait to see what else is planned! @lorrainekellysmith."

Inside Rosie Smith's baby nursery

Rosie revealed she was having a little girl exclusively with HELLO! in May. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine told HELLO!. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

© Instagram Rosie is expecting her first child

Rosie lives with her partner in Islington and has designed a stunning nursery for her daughter. The space features a neutral scheme with warm wood furniture.