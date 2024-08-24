Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly makes ultra-rare comment about 'supportive' husband Steve on Saturday Kitchen
Subscribe
Lorraine Kelly makes ultra-rare comment about 'supportive' husband Steve on Saturday Kitchen
Lorraine shared this sweet tribute to her husband, Steve on Instagram© Instagram

Grandmother-to-be Lorraine Kelly makes ultra-rare comment about 'supportive' husband Steve on Saturday Kitchen

The ITV legend chatted family on James Martin's Saturday Morning

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
47 minutes ago
Share this:

Anticipation is in the air for Lorraine Kelly as her daughter Rosie is due to give birth. 

However, it was the TV veteran's husband Steve Smith, who is rarely in the spotlight, who was on Lorraine's mind as she made an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning.

A photo of Lorraine Kelly with her husband © Instagram
Lorraine has been supported by Steve

The chat show host, 64, opened up to TV chef James Martin about her experience becoming a novelist, detailing how her husband of 32 years has supported her along the way.

"I had to be very focused because, obviously, it's a full-time job," the TV star revealed, reflecting on her writing process. "And also I was very lucky that my husband would pick up the slack - if I was engrossed he wouldn't mind throwing things in the tumble dryer, and he does the cooking anyway, but doing everything.

lorraine kelly with husband steve© Instagram
The happy couple tied the knot in 1992

"I couldn't do it by myself," she added.

The loved-up pair met in 1983 when a 23-year-old Lorraine was working as a reporter for TV-am and Steve was a cameraman. The couple tied the knot in 1992 in Dundee with the bride wearing a beautiful frothy gown.

The presenter is preparing for the imminent arrival of her grandchild. Lorraine revealed earlier this week that the baby will have a nursery at her Buckinghamshire home she shares with Steve, as well as a nursery at Rosie's home she shares with her fiancé Steve White.

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith posing together© Getty
Lorraine is set to become a grandmother to a baby girl

The 30-year-old mother-to-be shared a sweet mobile with hanging clouds which the excited grandmother will put in the new arrival's nursery.

A photo of a baby mobile© Instagram
Rosie shared a photo of Lorraine's gorgeous mobile

Captioning the post, Rosie wrote: "Mum's setting up her own nursery at home, and this handmade boule bunny and moon mobile from @edieandjo is so special. I can't wait to see what else is planned! @lorrainekellysmith."

Inside Rosie Smith's baby nursery

Rosie revealed she was having a little girl exclusively with HELLO! in May. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine told HELLO!. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real." 

lorraine kelly's daughter showing engagement ring© Instagram
Rosie is expecting her first child

DISCOVER: Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shows off blossoming baby bump from lavish Cotswolds babymoon

Rosie lives with her partner in Islington and has designed a stunning nursery for her daughter. The space features a neutral scheme with warm wood furniture.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More