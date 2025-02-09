Richard Hammond opens up about 'tremendous grief' amid family tragedy

Richard Hammond revealed that his father, Alan Hammond, has died, just weeks after he announced that he and his wife Mindy had split after 28 years.

In Friday's episode of his podcast Who We Are Now, which he co-hosts with daughter Izzy, the Grand Tour star revealed the news during a conversation with clinical psychiatrist Dr T.

© Instagram Richard Hammond co-hosts his podcast with daughter Izzy

He said: "I have to say quite early on that, since we spoke to Professor Green – because that's last week's episode, but we recorded it a little while back – since then, we've lost my father, Izzy's grandfather, he died."

Richard, explaining that he and Izzy are "undergoing change", continued: "You only experience through emotions and sensations that [grief] triggers. For instance, I've noticed that since we lost my dad, I don't wander around daily in a cloud of… you know, there was tremendous grief, of course there was, he was my dad, but it's kind of in the background."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds farm during 'devastating' Storm Éowyn

The former Top Gear host added: "When it hits me is when I'm pottering about doing something often inconsequential, or thinking about something big, my brain has already formed the thought, 'Oh, I must tell dad'."

He added: "You know when you're turning a thought into language, so the thought is there like a little cloud, and then I form it into words so I can communicate myself and to the world."

Richard then finished by saying: "It gets as far as, 'Oh I must tell… oh,' and it's not a big crashing emotion, but it's a definite sense, it's a reminder."

Richard and Mindy Hammond's separation

Just last month, Richard and his wife Amanda "Mindy" Hammond shared that they have decided to separate after 28 years together.

The former couple took to X to make the announcement through a joint statement on Richard's account. It read: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently."

They continued: "Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created.

The statement concluded: "We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."