Richard Hammond and wife Mindy announce split after 28 years together

TV star Richard Hammond and his wife Amanda "Mindy" Hammond have announced their decision to split after 28 years together.

The former couple made the announcement on Thursday via a joint statement on Richard's X account. It read: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently."

They continued: "Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.

"We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created.

"We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."

Richard, 55, who is best known for presenting the likes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, wed newspaper columnist Amanda in 2002. Together the pair welcomed two daughters: Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22.

They lived together in Cheltenham before relocating to Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire where they lived in a stunning "castle". The impressive property boasts six bedrooms, a swimming pool and 20 acres of sprawling land.

The couple purchased the Grade-II listed property back in 2008 and have since renovated the building, adding their own personal touches.

It's where Richard recovered after fracturing his knee in a horrific car accident that took place while filming scenes for The Grand Tour in Switzerland. He had surgery overseas before returning to UK soil to rest up at home surrounded by his family.

Richard's 2006 horror crash

Back in 2006, Richard experienced a horror 288mph car crash in a Vampire Dragster while filming Top Gear. He was left in a coma for two weeks and suffered brain injuries, yet fortunately managed to make a full recovery and returned to the show in 2007.

Reflecting on the experience, Mindy told The Telegraph: "It was disconcerting when, early after the crash, Richard looked at me from his hospital bed and said, 'You're lovely, but you're not my wife'.

"When I corrected him, he responded, 'No, you're not my wife, my wife is French'. Indeed, when he was allowed home five weeks later, it became clear that Richard's memory loss was no short-term affliction."