Richard Hammond's daughter speaks out after split from his wife

Richard Hammond's daughter, Izzy, has spoken out about her childhood and her father's daring career following the announcement of his split from wife Mindy after 28 years of marriage.

Richard, 53, is best known for his work on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, which saw him take part in high-risk stunts and races over the years.

These pursuits came with significant dangers, including a 2006 crash that left him in a coma.

Izzy on her father's career

© Shutterstock Richard Hammond with his daughter, Izzy

Speaking on Ben Fowler's podcast Road To Success, Izzy, now in her 20s, didn't hold back when asked about her father's approach to risk-taking. When asked if she would describe her dad as a "daredevil or an idiot," she replied: "He's an idiot."

She elaborated: "He has that thing racing drivers have where they just don't feel fear. Everyone has a line where they stop, but he just doesn't have that. He really genuinely would just go and go and go."

Izzy also shared a light-hearted anecdote, admitting: "We've done handbrake turns around roundabouts. Sorry, I know that's incredibly illegal."

The impact on family life

© Shutterstock Richard Hammond has split with his wife after 28 years together

Izzy reflected on how Richard's career often took him away from home during her childhood. She said: "He wasn't there a lot because he was always filming. That's just what I knew growing up."

Despite his frequent absences, she acknowledged the special moments they shared. "Some of my happiest memories are ironically with my dad because they were rare," Izzy admitted.

Her comments were made just days before Richard and Mindy announced the end of their marriage.

The end of a 28-year marriage

© Shutterstock Richard Hammond with his wife Mindy in 2021

Richard and Mindy's announcement took fans by surprise. In a joint statement, the pair said: "This Christmas we were together as a family, and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently."

They continued: "Our marriage is coming to an end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created."

The couple requested privacy, adding: "We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With love, Richard and Mindy."

A history of risk

© Shutterstock Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond An Evening With The Grand Tour

Richard's career has been defined by high-speed adventures and moments of danger. His 2006 crash, while filming Top Gear, left him in intensive care with a brain injury.

He has previously credited Mindy with helping him recover, saying her "screaming" at his bedside helped him emerge from his coma.

In 2017, Richard was involved in another serious crash while filming The Grand Tour. Following the accident, Mindy reportedly told him he would need to quit television if he suffered another major injury.

For now, Richard and Mindy are focused on maintaining their family bond despite their separation. As Izzy's comments show, the legacy of Richard's career has left a unique mark on his family.