Why is Richard Hammond still wearing his wedding ring following split?

Richard and Mindy Hammond shocked fans earlier this month when they announced they were splitting after 28 years of marriage.

While they both seemed positive in the wake of their split, sharing an emotional yet united statement, a recent video suggests Top Gear icon Richard might still be adjusting to the news.

In a video posted to his Drive Tribe YouTube channel, Richard is still wearing his wedding ring, leading viewers to wonder if the presenter is holding out hope for a reconciliation.

© Getty Richard Hammond is still wearing his wedding ring, post-divorce

Curious as to why the car expert might still be rocking his ring, HELLO! spoke to relationship experts about whether it's a sign Richard is holding onto hope of a reconciliation, or merely wearing his ring out of habit.

Why is Richard Hammond still wearing his wedding ring?

"People keep wearing their wedding and engagement rings post-divorce for a myriad of reasons," says mental wellbeing expert Annalie Howling . "The ring might provide a feeling of familiarity and security, but also, they help to define us."

Relationship expert Dr. Tara adds: "There are many reasons why people wear their rings post-divorce. One being that they're going through their mourning period. It's normal to desire consistency in their life after such a tumultuous event such as divorce. In this case, they'll take them off when they’ve mourned enough and ready to move on.

© Shutterstock Richard Hammond and Mindy Hammond are splitting

"Others keep their rings on because they're in denial. They live in disbelief that the divorce happened and refuse to accept it. Perhaps it was a catastrophic event for them and they didn't see it coming so they're still in denial."

On the other hand, Dr. Tara points out that keeping your rings on can be empowering. "It's like battle wounds. Sometimes people feel empowered by their rings even through good or bad times like divorce. It's communicating, 'Hey I got through it, and I'm stronger than ever.'"

Another recently single celebrity who continued wearing their wedding ring post-split is Ruth Langsford, who parted ways with Eamonn Holmes in May but was still wearing both her wedding and engagement rings well into December.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF, Getty Mindy Hammond and Richard Hammond in happier times

Mindy tends to stay away from the limelight, so it's unknown if she is joining Richard in still wearing a wedding ring.