Richard Hammond and wife Mindy's sprawling £7m castle at centre of divorce

Richard Hammond and his wife, Amanda "Mindy" Hammond, recently announced their split after more than 28 years together.

The former couple wed in 2002 and are parents to two daughters, Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22.

As with many divorces, the family are now beginning to map out the legal terms of their separation and, according to reports, their enormous estate worth over £7 million in the Herefordshire countryside will form the focal point of their divorce.

The family have resided at their sprawling home, Bollitree Castle, in Herefordshire since 2008. The impressive property sits on 20 acres of picturesque land and boasts six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a fully fitted, modernised kitchen and a swimming pool.

What's more, Richard even completed extensive renovation work on the home to create his own "clubhouse" filled with his beloved motorbikes and other motor paraphernalia.

The Sun states Richard's outhouse – a granary barn-style annex, separate from the main home – is where he has been residing in recent weeks amid his and Mindy's split. The publication also states that Mindy is keen to keep Bollitree for herself while Richard holds onto their holiday home in the Lake District and their London apartment.

The petrol-head hasn't often shared photos inside the main family home, but on his YouTube channel, Drivetribe, he conducted a tour for subscribers showing him around the conversion, which his wife refused to visit.

After stating he hated the word "man cave", Richard said it was more a clubhouse for his friends. "My wife swears blind it is haunted and so it is more for me and the chaps."

Click through the gallery to see photos of Richard and Mindy's home and the TV presenter's impressive clubhouse…

1/ 6 © Instagram Not many photos of the inside of Richard and Mindy's castle home have been shared. This aerial shot taken outside shows a glimpse of the impressive structure. While the main point of the snap is to show off Richard's unsurprisingly impressive car and bike collection, we can't help but marvel at the building. The Grade-II listed property was, according to a website outlining the history of Bollitree, built to look older than it is. "The castle is built to look like one from the 15th century but was actually built in the 18th century."



2/ 6 © YouTube/DRIVETRIBE In the 17 years they have called Bollitree home, they have undertaken lots of renovation work to add modernised touches. This snapshot shows the stunning balance of old and new with its brick work and medieval-style windows, combined with the glass sky-high doors that lead outside. The patio is surrounded by lush green grass and features a stylish table and chair set for al fresco dining.

3/ 6 © Instagram This photo, which is a snapshot taken from Richard's video in which he tours his clubhouse, shows how high the ceilings are and how vast the floor space is. The brick walls have been painted white and are paired with wooden beams as part of the original structure. Richard has cartoons painted on the wall, adding his own personality to the décor, while his bike collection has been brought inside, giving it a museum feel.

4/ 6 © Instagram Here, Richard is showing off his Lego creation but we also get a sneak peek at the dining room behind him. The angular windows and wooden beams can be seen, and in the centre of the room there is an enormous table surrounded by white leather chairs.



5/ 6 © Instagram Richard and his daughter, Izzy, film for their YouTube and podcast series at home and Izzy shared a video on her Instagram of them getting ready. We can spot the furniture that features in one reception room inside the home including stylish chairs that have a metal outer design, perhaps a nod to their love of vehicles, with comfortable seating on the interior. A glass coffee table sits on a fluffy rug in the centre of the room.

6/ 6 © Instagram This photo of Richard and Izzy shows another angle of their home. The father-daughter duo are sitting on the sofa which is placed just in front of the enormous windows and doors that lead outside. We can also spot that their outdoor area is surrounded by plenty of greenery, which is not only in keeping with the rural area but also offers an extra layer of privacy.

The former Top Gear presenter and Mindy, a newspaper columnist, shared a statement online confirming that their marriage was over.

"A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently."

The statement continued: "Our marriage is coming to an end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created.

"We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."