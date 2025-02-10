Gigi Hadid shares new pictures of mini-me daughter Khai - and her hair is so long

Gigi Hadid has given fans another glimpse into her life as a mother, sharing precious new photos of her daughter Khai. While the supermodel often keeps Khai's face off social media to protect her privacy, these latest snapshots offer a sweet peek at the four-year-old - and her incredibly long hair!

The photos, posted on the supermodel's Instagram, show Khai enjoying some quality time with her beautiful mum. Although little Khai's face isn't visible, her long, flowing locks are the clear focus.

© Instagram One of the pictures Gigi Hadid shared of her daughter Khai

In one image, Khai's hair cascades down her back as she feeds the horses at her family's home. In the same photo, it's clear that Khai has inherited her mother's penchant for fashion as she was seen rocking little pink cowboy boots with a stylish knitted fleece.

In the caption, Gigi gushed: "Some stuff I meant to share from end of '24- but got the flu at the top of year anddd iykyk Anywayssss Feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are xG." [sic]

© Instagram Little Khai has grown up

Gigi, who shares Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik, has spoken about the joys of motherhood and how much Khai has changed her life.

"Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well," she told Elle Magazine in 2023.

"Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID - I have an appreciation for both sides of it."

Gigi welcomed her daughter with former One Direction star Zayn in 2020. The couple split in 2021 after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, after which the Pillow Talk singer took an extended period away from the spotlight.

On co-parenting with Zayn, the mum-of-one added: "I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional, because now, I literally have half the time."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gigi Hadid celebrates huge post-baby milestone with epic cake

She continued: "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that's the time I have. And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me.

"I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I'm sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."