Zayn Malik's grown-up daughter Khai, 4, has hip-length hair in ultra-rare photos

Zayn Malik, 31, and Gigi Hadid, 29, have done their best to give their daughter Khai a private childhood away from the cameras, only sharing a handful of sporadic updates on the four-year-old.

As a result, Khai's dramatic changes in appearance between each update become more pronounced – just look at Victoria's Secret model Gigo's latest carousel of photos for proof!

© Instagram Gigi Hadid shared rare photos of her daughter with Zayn Malik

The doting mother took to Instagram to share a peek inside her October celebrations, which included lots of quality time with her daughter.

While hiding her face, Gigi showed off Khai's cool Halloween outfit consisting of a black skeleton onesie layered underneath a pink and red striped zip-up hoodie and sneakers. Unlike her mother, who now sports a sharp chin-length bob, Khai sports ultra-long hair that falls in soft curls to her hips, with the ends fading from brunette to blonde.

© Instagram Khai sported ultra-long hair in several Halloween photos

The colour had been totally transformed in another photo to tie in with her spooky second costume. Streaks of purple and green had been sprayed into her tumbling hair, which she teamed with a purple witch costume and a lace cape.

© Instagram The model shared photos of her quality time with her daughter in October

For a day out at Disneyland, Gigi had fastened Khai's long locks away from her face in a ponytail with multiple plaits and finished her look with a pink sparkly bow.

Gigi and Zayn's parenting journey

Gigi and One Direction star Zayn began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in 2020 before splitting the following year. See Gigi's rare comment on her then-boyfriend...

Since then, they have been committed to co-parenting, but they are both very aware of their position in the public eye and how that could impact Khai.

Protective father Zayn explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar: "There’s just people always there waiting to take a photo.

© Instagram Gigi welcomed baby Khai in September 2020

"Obviously, thinking about having a child and raising her in that environment, it was just very claustrophobic for me. I didn’t want her to have to be exposed to that because she didn’t choose it. It was a choice that I made. So I was like, 'We need to get out of here so that she can have some chance of a normal childhood.'"

Speaking of normal childhoods, Zayn makes sure he enjoys fun activities with his daughter, from painting to theme parks.

"I have her 50 per cent of the time, so that time I have with her is so important because I feel like she’s growing up so fast. So, when I’m with her I don’t work at all," said the 'Steal My Girl' singer.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Gigi and Zayn split in 2021 but continue to co-parent their daughter

"We just have fun. I feel like I’ve rekindled my own childhood through her. I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything’s kind of vague and grey and boring, and she’s brought that colour back for me for sure."

He shared a gushing tribute to Khai on her fourth birthday in September. Next to a snap of the father-daughter duo at the beach, he wrote: "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.

"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."

