Gigi Hadid makes big change following split from Zayn Malik The star returned to social media on Wednesday

Gigi Hadid has returned to social media for the first time since her partner and father of her daughter Khai, Zayn Malik, was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after allegations he verbally attacked and "struck" her mother Yolanda.

Taking to Instagram, the model teased an appearance on Bravo show Project Runway with three gorgeous pictures of herself on set but fans were unable to show their excitement as she has disabled her comments.

"Tomorrow ! @projectrunwaybravo 9/8c on @bravotv," she simply captioned the pictures.

It's no doubt been a difficult time for the 26-year-old. On 28 October, TMZ reported that Yolanda was claiming she had been struck by the former One Direction singer and was considering filing a police report.

Zayn and Gigi reportedly separated a month ago

Hours later, Zayn "adamantly" denied all allegations in a statement.

It read: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

In a further message on social media, the 28-year-old singer shared that he has always wanted to create a "private" space for his daughter Khai to be raised in, and alleged that "a family member of [Gigi's] entered our home".

Gigi's mother Yolanda has claimed that the singer "struck" her

"In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he shared.

He continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."