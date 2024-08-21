Gigi Hadid's daughter date with rarely-seen Khai leaves fans saying the same thing

The last time we checked, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai was just a baby. We're here to remind you that in just a few weeks, Khai Hadid Malik will be turning four.

On Wednesday, model Gigi took to Instagram to share a gallery of photographs with her daughter - and fans were left mind-blown at how much the young girl had grown up since her mom last shared a photo of her.

"Big summer roundup," the 29-year-old penned to her 77.5 million Instagram followers.

© Instagram Khai has her very own Versace dressing gown

In one sweet mother-daughter snap, Gigi and Khai appeared to be on a hike together, taking a moment to stop by a nearby stream.

Gigi's mini-me had tumbling brunette hair swept into a messy knotted bun, prompting fans to comment on her rarely-seen locks.

© Instagram / @gigihadid Gigi and Khai exploring together

"I'm obsessed with Khai's hair," penned a fan, as another wrote: "Khai has grown up so fast! Look at that hair!"

In another photo, Gigi's daughter wore a gingham and striped swimsuit stuffed with floaties - suggesting that the little girl is learning to swim.

© Instagram / @gigihadid Khai played with the garden hose in a sweet summer snap

"Summer looks so good on you and Khai"

In the model's postcards from summer, she cradled her daughter on her lap during a family date at the exclusive member's club Soho Farmhouse - a country bolthole frequented by the Beckhams.

The Cotswolds estate is also where Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is said to have had her wellness-focused bachelorette party before she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Gigi welcomed her daughter with former One Direction star Zayn in 2020.

© Instagram / @gigihadid Gigi cradled her daugher during a rainy day at Soho Farmhouse

The couple split in 2021 after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, after which the 'Pillow Talk' singer took an extended period away from the spotlight.

In a rare interview earlier this year, the Bradford-born musician opened up for the first time about his daughter Khai.

© Getty Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in 2021

"I feel like my daughter brought that colour back in my life," he said on The Zach Sang Show. "She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn't have before she was born."

He continued: "She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things and she gains so much excitement from it. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had somewhat become grey for me."