Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole makes unforeseen comments on NFL star amid 'backlash' over Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is on the verge of leading the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to the Super Bowl once again, and some key figures are weighing in with thoughts.

During an appearance on the podcast I Am Athlete, media personality Kayla Nicole, the NFL star's on-and-off girlfriend for five years, was asked about her thoughts on the Chiefs' shot at Super Bowl glory once again.

She was specifically asked about the upcoming face-off between the Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills on January 26 to determine who will make it into the big game on February 9 at Caesars Superdome.

Kayla, 32, actually threw her support behind the Bills, citing her desire to see "something new" at the game instead of the Chiefs. The Chiefs have played the Super Bowl six times, with four of those coming in the last five years alone, and have won four times.

One of the co-hosts asked her: "Kayla, you know how it is watching the Chiefs and being in it, being a part of it...what makes Patrick Mahomes so dynamic?" tapping on her once close friendship with the Mahomes couple as Travis' girlfriend.

She praised Patrick's ability to "study the game like nobody else," and shouted out the Chiefs' home ground, Arrowhead Stadium, for being the "loudest," adding: "There's nothing like that environment." Kayla often made trips to see Travis play, which his current girlfriend Taylor Swift now replicates.

She quipped: "I know somebody on the inside," referencing her past relationship, but then went on to shower her ex with praise for his prowess on the field. "They have guys they can throw the ball to who aren't going to drop the ball in the end zone. Travis Kelce — that's a tight end that's not gonna do it."

"They've got the threats, so, as much as I'd love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it's not gonna happen," Kayla concluded.

Taylor and Travis have been together since mid-2023, making their relationship official through her various visits to see him play, most notably the 2024 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. The "Karma" singer most recently joined the crowd at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 18 to see the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans.

However, Kayla has also been open about the negative effects their highly-publicized relationship has had on her life, specifically the "backlash" from Taylor's fans on social media. She said during an appearance on Angel Reese's podcast Unapologetically Angel: "You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career."

When asked how she handles such a response, she admitted: "I don't know," adding: "I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."