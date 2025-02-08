Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may already be engaged

As the Super Bowl draws near, the world is wondering if Sunday will be the day that Travis Kelce finally pops the question to his megastar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs tight end fanned the flames of speculation in a recent press conference ahead of the big day, simply replying, "Wouldn't you like to know," when asked if he planned to propose.

The couple made their public debut in September 2023, when Taylor appeared at one of Travis' games and promptly sent the internet into a tailspin.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives at AFC playoff game between Chiefs and Texans

Football games have largely been the backdrop of their public romance, with the "Cruel Summer" singer often seen cheering Travis on from the sidelines.

It's no wonder that many have predicted the Super Bowl may be the setting for a romantic proposal between the two; however, the cute couple may already be engaged.

Body language expert and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman spoke to HELLO! all about the lovebirds and explained why she thinks Travis has already popped the question.

© Getty Images Fans have speculated that the couple will get engaged at the Super Bowl

"When Travis answers with a joke, and says 'Wouldn't you like to know – watch his face! He nods," Inbaal said of the cryptic moment. "Travis might be joking with his words, but he's nodding his head. An engagement is doubtlessly on the table."

"There are only two options – either he's going to propose soon, or he already has."

According to the expert, the 35-year-old's body language gives him away. "If they weren't about to be engaged, or already engaged, Travis would have looked less confident, more sheepish, and certainly not as thrilled as to make a joke about proposing to his musical girlfriend," she said.

© Getty Images The expert believes that the lovebirds may already be engaged

Inbaal added that Travis seemed to be hiding something at the press conference after providing his coy response.

"With each answer, he maintained eye contact with the journalists, he kept facing forwards, shoulders balanced and even – which means that with each question, he was doing his best to give a straight, honest answer. All questions, that is, except for the engagement question," she explained.

"It’s lightning quick but unmistakable, Travis's first reaction to the engagement question is to turn away and break eye contact," she added. "Looking the other way is a physical deflective mechanism, putting a space between the two people, so it is safe to assume that responding with a joke is intended as a verbal deflective mechanism."

© Getty Images The pair went public with their romance in September 2023

As for Taylor's own body language in the lead up to game day, Inbaal shared that the blonde bombshell is clearly ready for the next step after revealing her Grammys outfit.

"Taylor wore a dangly little necklace with a T-shaped pendant to the Grammy awards, only a few days earlier, and took great care to pose with the jewel displayed as prominently as possible," she shared. "The piece, which is likely to be representative of Travis' initial, is a nonverbal message that they are happy and in love."

She continued: "Placing the pendant on her leg, so close to her minidress hemline, is a subtle sign of passion. It's quite an intimate location for an adornment, and it shows that they want to send out a message of unity and love for each other."

© Billboard via Getty Images Taylor wore a tiny 'T' on her Grammys dress

Inbaal, also a psychic, explained that the pair had already taken the next step in their relationship, according to her tarot cards.

"There is likely to be a public proposal for the fans, says the 'VII Chariot' Tarot card, but the Tarot believes that they are already engaged and that there's already a secret diamond ring," she said.