Fox star Dr. Kelly Powers dies aged 45 – tributes pour in

Dr. Kelly Powers, who regularly lent her expertise to various FOX News shows, has died. A physician and surgeon, she was 45 years old.

Following the news, an obituary has been published, stating that Kelly passed away on Sunday, December 1. The beloved star was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 and had spoken openly about her health struggles.

© Getty Dr. Kelly Powers was diagnosed with cancer

Kelly's obituary reads: "She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others.

"She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities. Kelly was an accomplished doctor and surgeon who held several spotlights on TV and magazines. Most important to her was her family."

Kelly is survived by her husband, Steven Doll, and her son Bennett.

Kelly, a talented commentator and doctor, had studied at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, before completing her residency at Georgetown and the Boston University School Of Medicine.

In addition to her esteemed medical career, she appeared on various shows, including Red Eye, Fox & Friends and The Willis Report.

An open book, Kelly revealed that she almost died from heart failure when she was 39 years old. "It's crazy - I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business - live - on heart health [in 2018] and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss," she told Preferred Health Magazine.

"You can't make this up! I was actually diagnosed with heart disease by accident when my gallbladder was failing and I had to have it removed. That led to my heart being examined and …I couldn't believe it – here I was in my late 30s, experiencing a health condition that a much older person would be diagnosed with."

By 2020, Kelly had recovered from heart failure, when she had a seizure, leading doctors to realize that she had a brain tumor. After undergoing surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, the broadcaster was in remission, when she learned that the cancer had returned in 2024.

© Getty ESPN and Fox star Britt McHenry has penned a tribute

Following her death, several TV stars have penned emotional tributes across social media. Britt McHenry, who works for WTTG Fox 5, wrote: "Kelly Powers was a wonderful, strong and kind woman. We would text each other about our brain cancer struggles and she was someone I admired deeply.

"In tears and devastated about this. She loved her family. I am sending them all the love and prayers right now."

The View's Meghan McCain sent "so much love, light and prayers" to Kelly's family

Meanwhile, The View's Meghan McCain tweeted: "Sending so much love, light and prayers to Dr. Powers family and loved ones. Glioblastoma is pure, unadulterated evil that no person or family should go through. My family is here if you need anything."