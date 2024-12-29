Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me daughter looks so grown up in quirky new photo, new revelation about her private life revealed

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is growing up fast, and looked more like her famous mom than ever in a recent photo posted by her doting dad, Larry Birkhead, on Christmas Day.

The teenager looked stylish dressed in a long sleeved black top teamed with a mini skirt adored with chains, and teamed with knee-high boots, as she posed with her Christmas present - a lifesize cardboard cutout of Hugh Jackman.

The picture gave a great insight into the fun Larry and Dannielynn have at home, and what's more, the protective father opened up about how he allows his daughter to lead a normal life as he answered some fan comments.

One follower asked him whether Dannielynn had her own Instagram page, to which he replied: "She does, but it's private for her friends."

He was then praised for his parenting, with responses including: "You're such a good dad," and "Good for her!"

© Instagram Dannielynn Birkhead looked so grown up in a new photo posted on Instagram

The fun-loving dad explained why his daughter was posing with a giant cutout of the famous actor in the comments section too.

He wrote: "All Dannielynn wanted for Christmas was Hugh Jackman under the tree. Since he wasn’t available, the next best thing had to do. Dannielynn got tickets to see @thehughjackman 's Broadway Show, 'From New York With Love,' at @radiocitymusichall It almost didn’t happen.

© Getty Images Larry Birkhead is incredibly protective of his only daughter

"Last month, I was up for hours online waiting in the presale to get the tickets. After waiting forever in a queue, I was able to get front row seats and added the meet and greet option. Once I checked out, it discarded the whole cart because the meet and greet portion had sold out by the time I checked out.

"Days later, when I was asking (a deflated ) Dannielynn what she wanted for Christmas, she said, 'Hugh Jackman under the tree.' "After days of kicking myself for screwing things up and still searching for Dannielynn's Christmas gifts, I went back online Christmas week and was able to find that some tickets had opened up. I found her a life-size cutout of Hugh and put it under the tree. So, technically speaking, she got her wish, which saved Christmas.

© Getty Images Larry's parenting has been praised by fans

"I'm just a Dad making dreams come true one day at a time. Not sure what we are going to do with this cutout now?? Scratch that, it's already in her room! Happy Holidays to everyone!"

Larry has been raising his only child mainly out of the spotlight following the death of her mom, who died just five months after she was born. Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital aged 39.

© Instagram Larry and Dannielynn are very close

Initially, it was Howard J. Marshall who was listed on her birth certificate as Dannielynn's father. However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

Larry previously opened up about the similarities between his daughter and her late mom, telling People that she was "generous like her mom".

While Larry has worked hard to give his daughter a private life away from the spotlight, he has occasionally given interviews about fatherhood and now that she is older, he sometimes shares photos on social media to mark special events such as birthdays and public appearances.