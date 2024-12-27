Anna Nicole Smith's teen daughter Dannielynn receives Christmas gift from dad Larry Birkhead that 'almost didn't happen'

Larry Birkhead is making sure that his daughter Dannielynn, shared with the late Anna Nicole Smith, is getting the best Christmas possible.

The 51-year-old photographer was able to avoid a holiday disappointment for the 18-year-old, recounting the tale of his adventure trying to get his daughter her perfect present.

"All Dannielynn wanted for Christmas was Hugh Jackman under the tree," he penned on social media alongside pictures of Dannielynn standing beside a Christmas tree and a life-size cutout of Hugh himself.

"Since he wasn't available, the next best thing had to do. Dannielynn got tickets to see @thehughjackman's Broadway Show, 'From New York With Love,' at @radiocitymusichall," he quipped.

As it turns out, the gift didn't come without a bit of a rollercoaster on the way. "It almost didn't happen," he explained, proceeding to share their journey to New York.

"Last month, I was up for hours online waiting in the presale to get the tickets," Larry explained. "After waiting forever in a queue, I was able to get front row seats and added the meet and greet option."

"Once I checked out, it discarded the whole cart because the meet and greet portion had sold out by the time I checked out." This definitely upset Dannielynn, who he remembered being "deflated" in the days leading up to Christmas.

"Days later, when I was asking (a deflated) Dannielynn what she wanted for Christmas, she said, 'Hugh Jackman under the tree'," he continued, although things ended up turning around.

"After days of kicking myself for screwing things up and still searching for Dannielynn's Christmas gifts, I went back online Christmas week and was able to find that some tickets had opened up."

To sweeten the deal, he added: "I found her a life-size cutout of Hugh and put it under the tree. So, technically speaking, she got her wish, which saved Christmas. I'm just a Dad making dreams come true one day at a time."

"Not sure what we are going to do with this cutout now??" and added right after: "Scratch that, it's already in her room! Happy Holidays to everyone!"

Fans adored the sweet story, responding to his post with comments like: "Contact Hugh's team. I'm sure they'll let you backstage to meet him. We've all been rooting for you and are so happy with how you raised her without exploiting her," and: "Good job Dad!! I remember doing all of that for my daughter when she was young! Wouldn't trade it for the world," as well as: "She is so beautiful just like her mom! Happy Holidays! Enjoy the show!"

While Larry and Dannielynn lead their lives outside of the spotlight, they share occasional updates through social media, including a compilation of childhood photos courtesy of Larry when Dannielynn turned 18 back in September.

"Happy 18th Birthday Dannielynn!" he sweetly penned. "You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being 'humble and kind' and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you."