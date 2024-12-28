Elon Musk's ex Grimes makes bold claims about the end of their relationship

Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes had an on-and-off relationship for four years before they called it quits for good in 2022.

Now, after two years, the Canadian singer – real name Claire Elise Boucher – has stated that she is the one who walked away from their relationship after claims she was "cheated on" and "dumped" by the billionaire Tesla founder.

Grimes made the claims on X on Thursday after rapper Azealia Banks – who was embroiled in a feud with the singer in 2018 – responded to a Photoshopped image Grimes shared of the pair as Wicked characters Glinda and Elphaba.

Azealia commented on the post, alleging that Grimes "got dumped, cheated on, your kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villain and act like your above me".

She added: "You can really quit mentioning me. I know you wish you could be my bestie but… it's [expletive] boring as hell. Let it go."

Grimes then took the opportunity to clear up some of Azealia's remarks and responded: "It's just a funny joke bro. Not trying to paint you as a villain. I didn't "get dumped." I bounced.

"My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as you want it to be."

Grimes and Elon began dating in 2018 after he sent her a message on social media. During their relationship, they welcomed three children, two sons and a daughter.

Their first son, X Æ A-Xii, who goes by X, was born in May 2020. In December 2021 they welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, via surrogate. In June 2022, they secretly welcomed a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by Tau.

In September 2023, Elon filed a custody lawsuit in Texas against the "Oblivion" singer, while she filed a countersuit against him in a San Francisco court that same month.

Their custody battle was resolved in August 2024, although the case was sealed to the public last December, so the outcome of the lawsuit is unknown. However, in November, Grimes said on X that she had custody of the children every other week.

In September 2021, Elon revealed that he and Grimes had "semi-separated" due to their busy work schedules.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he told Page Six.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," he added.

In March 2022, Grimes told Vanity Fair that she and Elon were in a "fluid" relationship. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she said. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time."



However, by the time the interview was published, Grimes confirmed on Twitter that she and Elon had broken up.