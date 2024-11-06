Elon Musk brings lookalike four-year-old son X to Donald Trump Election night party

Elon Musk's son, X, got front row seats at Donald Trump's Election night party.

The four-year-old arrived on the shoulders of his famous dad and they marched their way through the crowds at the star-studded bash at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Despite the late night, the little boy — whose full name is X Æ A-12 — looked to be having fun as he lit up the room with his smile.

He was the spitting image of Elon in a dapper suit and smart shirt and his father appeared to dote upon him as he was fed him cookies later in the evening.

Elon shares X with his ex-girlfriend, Grimes.

The former couple share three children. After X, they welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl in 2021, followed by son Techno Mechanicus in 2022.

At the time of their firstborn, the singer took to Instagram and wrote: "It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

However, Elon said on Joe Rogan's podcast, that the X is spoken "like the letter," and "the 'Æ' is pronounced like "ash."

Elon added that "A-12 was [his] contribution," while Grimes decided on the rest of the baby's name.

Elon is a father to 12 children in total. He shares twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin – who will be 20 in April – and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, 18, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, tragically died at 10 weeks.

In addition to the three he has with Grimes, he is a dad to three with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Elon has previously expressed the view that "having children is saving the world."

X turned four earlier this year and at that time, Elon celebrated him. "Lil X turns 4 today on May 4th," Elon shared with followers on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a picture of the youngster sitting on what appeared to be a reception desk.

He wore blue denim jeans and a sweater, the toddler had a big smile on his face as he cheesed for the camera.

Last year, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" of her children in a California court, records obtained by Page Six showed at the time.

Grimes later explained her relationship with Elon, admitting to Vanity Fair that "there’s no real word for it".

Prior to their breakup, she added: "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."