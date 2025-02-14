Rod Stewart's announcement has fans 'in tears' as they clamour to support him

Rod Stewart has once again sent his fans into a frenzy with a major update on his One Last Time tour.

The Maggie May singer, 80, has confirmed additional tour dates, expanding what is expected to be one of his final major international performances.

The tour will kick off on 7 March in Austin, Texas, just days before Sir Rod begins his highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. After completing his run in the US, he will take the tour across Europe, South America, and other international venues throughout 2024 and 2025.

Rod Stewart adds new South American dates

© Getty Images for FIREAID Rod Stewart performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome

In a surprise update, Sir Rod announced he will now be performing in Colombia and Uruguay in October. Due to overwhelming demand, he has also added a third show in Argentina.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: "Colombia and Uruguay! Excited to announce new One Last Time Tour dates this October! Can't wait to perform for you all!"

A second post confirmed the extra Argentina show, with Rod adding: "Argentina! We're adding a THIRD show! Tickets go on sale today at 1 PM local time."

Fans react to the emotional announcement

© Getty Images for FIREAID Penny looked gorgeous in her daring ensemble

Sir Rod's devoted fans wasted no time in sharing their excitement, with many expressing their joy in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Waiting for the great day to see you, here we love you very much."

Another shared: "OMG!!! Soooo happy!!!! We love you in Uruguay. Welcome!!!!"

A third added: "I'm so excited to see you," while another fan agreed: "It's so great!!!! Thank you, Rod, for coming back to Uruguay."

Some fans admitted the announcement had them feeling emotional, with one posting tearful emojis alongside the message: "I can't wait for this tour."

More dates added to One Last Time tour

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the WellChild Awards

Sir Rod has been carefully expanding his tour schedule in response to fan demand. Last month, he confirmed additional European dates for later in the year, with shows across the continent set to begin in November.

His European run will start on 23 April at the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, and conclude on 13 May at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

Alongside his solo shows, Sir Rod is also set to perform at Glastonbury Festival in June, where he is rumoured to be joined on stage by longtime friend and former bandmate Ronnie Wood.

With more dates being added and fans clamouring for tickets, it's clear that One Last Time is shaping up to be one of Rod Stewart's biggest and most emotional tours yet.