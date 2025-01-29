Penny Lancaster is a vision in mini black sun dress as she jets to LA for special reason

Penny Lancaster left her unbelievable country mansion and headed to LA on Tuesday for a very special reason.

The 53-year-old shared a slew of photos and videos as she walked along the beach with her friend. In the video, Penny donned a gorgeous black mini dress, which she paired with chestnut-hued Ugg boots and a blue denim jacket.

Penny Lancaster is a vision in mini black sun dress as she jets to LA for heartfelt reason

As for her hair, Penny wore her long blonde tresses down and straight and rocked a pair of black sunglasses to battle the beating sunshine. Adding an A-list je ne sais quoi, she carried a Chanel bag.

Another photo saw Penny beaming in black and white with a GIF that read: "I love LA," and tagged FireAid LA, a benefit concert dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by LA’s wildfires which is taking place on Thursday.

Penny appears to be in LA for the FireAid LA concert

Penny's trip came just days after she shared a series of photos from inside her ultra-luxe Essex mansion, which she shares with her husband, Rod Stewart.

The incredible Grade II-listed home is on the Hertfordshire-Essex border near Sawbridgeworth.

On Sunday, Penny shared a glorious photo of her two adorable dogs, Bubble and Lilly, sitting in the curve of her bay window, gazing out at the gargantuan garden before them.

Penny never fails to look fabulous

The sprawling grounds are adorned with a ginormous fountain, immaculately trimmed hedges, and marble statues.

Whilst the pair have opted for life in the tranquil Essex countryside, Penny and Rod used to live out in LA.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shared a sweet photo of her dogs cuddled up by a stunning sash window

After a report suggested that he and Penny had clashed over their living situation last year, Rod was forced to clear the air.

"There is absolutely no rift between Penny and me and no disagreement over where we should reside. In fact, it's the opposite," the singer stated in August 2024. "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency, we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

He added that two of his eldest children still lived at their LA pad and that he and Penny remain deeply in love after "27 glorious years."