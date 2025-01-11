Sir Rod Stewart took to Instagram to speak directly with his fans on Friday as he marked an incredible personal milestone. The 'Maggie May' singer celebrated his 80th birthday by posting a host of throwback photos from the beginning of his enduring career in rock music.

Among the amazing photos was a sweet snap with his wife Penny Lancaster which caught the attention of his fans. A young Penny cozied up to Rod who was seen wearing a white shirt and thin-rimmed glasses.

© Instagram Penny and Rod met in 1999

The Loose Women panellist, now 53, was a bronzed beauty with honey-blonde hair and a radiant makeup look featuring a cherry-stained lip and arched brows.

"Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes – 80 years young!," the rockstar wrote.

"What an incredible journey it's been – from unforgettable moments on and off the stage to earning some truly special honours along the way. But above all, my greatest joy has always been performing for you. Cheers to the memories we’ve made and the ones still to come!"

Penny's tribute

The star's devoted wife also took to social media to pay tribute to her husband on his special day.

© Instagram Penny marked her husband's milestone birthday

Alongside a photo of Sir Rod in a straw hat and open shirt the model wrote: "Happy birthday my darling [red heart emoji] so blessed to be sharing this day together with all our kids. Building more memories to carry with us into the future and to be held close to our hearts forever, I love you xx".

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons

Penny and Sir Rod are proud parents to Alastair Wallace, 19, and Aiden Patrick, 13. The family lives in an incredible 10-bedroom, Grade II-listed property on the Hertfordshire and Essex border.

Penny and Rod's date night

Just before Rod turned 80, he headed out with wife Penny for an evening surrounded by family. The father of eight had his children in tow as Penny styled up a storm in a leg-lengthening floral maxi dress.

© Instagram Penny looked gorgeous in her floral dress

Rod also spent an evening with his brood when the family celebrated his birthday early by dressing up in green and white kits to watch the Celtic v St. Mirren match on 5 January.

© Instagram Rod Stewart was joined by six of his eight children as he kickstarted birthday celebrations

In attendance were Penny and her sons, as well as some of Rod's older children from previous relationships - Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, and Liam, 30.