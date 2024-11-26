Rod Stewart flooded with support as he shares huge news

Sir Rod Stewart has shared an exciting career update with his followers.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the legendary rocker announced that he is set to take to the stage during Glastonbury festival in 2025, performing in the 'legends slot'.

Bursting with pride, he told his followers: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!"

The 79-year-old star is the first musical act to be confirmed for the festival next year. Rod headlined Glastonbury in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

© Shutterstock The singer performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2002

Emily Eavis, who is the festival's organiser, also shared the joyous news on social media, writing: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for."

She added: "What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!"

Fans and friends quickly flooded Rod with support in the comments section. "This brightened up my morning," noted one, while a second added: "Fantastic news Rod so looking forward to it," and a third added: "Can't wait!!! So chuffed."

© Getty Images Rod soared to fame in the late 1960s

Rod's announcement comes after he confirmed that he would no longer be carrying out "large-scale world tours." Taking to Instagram last week, he wrote on Instagram: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love. I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

© Shutterstock Penny and Rod wed in 2007

He finished by adding: "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…"

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker signed off with: "The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart."

When he's not busy performing, Rod enjoys spending time with his wife Pe​nny and their blended family.

Together the couple are doting parents to sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13. Meanwhile, Rod is also a doting father to daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam whom he shares with his previous partners.

The pair exchanged vows in 2007 and went on to welcome Alastair and Aiden in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

© Instagram Aiden is his father's mini-me

Alastair is pursuing a career in the modelling world and has been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy. Of his achievement, proud mum Penny said on Loose Women: "Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding," Penny revealed, before adding: "So I'm very proud of him."