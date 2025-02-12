Penny Lancaster dazzles in glamorous suit for special evening close to her heart

Penny Lancaster never fails to turn heads with her fabulous sense of style, and it was no different on Tuesday when she stepped out for a very special evening with Wellbeing of Women.

The 53-year-old attended the launch of the organisation’s Period Symptom Checker, as part of their Just a Period campaign, in London. The campaign was developed in collaboration with medical experts and those with lived experience to help women and girls better understand their periods, seek medical support sooner, and challenge the dismissal of their symptoms.

Wellbeing of Women were launching their new Period Checker

According to research carried out by Wellbeing of Women, on average, women wait 22 months before seeking help for heavy, painful periods. A lack of awareness, research gaps, and stigma leave too many suffering in silence, unsure of what’s normal or when to seek care.

Whilst she was there, Penny heard from Anneliese Dodds MP, Minister for Women and Equalities Jess Phillips MP, and Catherine Fookes MP, who shared both personal and professional commitments to breaking the shame and stigma surrounding period symptoms.

Penny donned a forest green suit for the occasion

Penny looked simply sensational for the evening, wearing a forest green suit which she paired with a crisp white shirt, accessorising with a patterned silk scarf.

As for her iconic blonde locks, Penny wore her tresses down and immaculately blow-dried, with copious volume at the roots.

Penny's hair looked immaculate

The free checker invites women to answer a few short questions online about their heavy bleeding and pain. They will receive guidance, such as education about their menstrual health, self-care tips, or advice to visit their GP. It also provides a letter that can be taken to their GP to advocate for support if the checker finds they need a medical appointment.

The glamorous occasion comes after Rod Stewart's wife supported her rock star husband in LA last week, where he performed at FireAid. The benefit concert was held to raise money for those in the city affected by the devastating wildfires.

For the occasion, Penny opted for a daring leopard-print fur coat, black towering heels, and a risqué mini skirt.

Meanwhile, musician Rod looked so dapper in a black suit, which was adorned with a palm tree design. The 80-year-old also carried a red handkerchief in his pocket for his appearance.

Taking to her Instagram account ahead of the concert, Penny said: "Such an honour to be here @fireaidla, a benefit concert of incredible artists coming together to raise much-needed funds to help rebuild communities devastated by LA's wildfires."