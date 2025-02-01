Penny Lancaster models leather mini skirt and fishnets to support Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and her husband, Rod Stewart, were in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the rock and roll icon performed at FireAid. The benefits concert was held to raise money for those in the city affected following the devastating wildfires.

Penny, 53, was the picture of perfection at the event as the Loose Women presenter rocked a stylish black leather mini skirt alongside a pair of fishnet stockings. Completing her ensemble, Penny added an animal-print coat and a black pair of towering heels, that matched her risqué mini skirt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart look so glam at hotel event

Rod, meanwhile, looked absolutely dapper in his black suit, which featured a palm tree design. The 80-year-old also carried a red handkerchief in his pocket for his appearance.

Penny has since shared several insights into the concert, including one where she rocked a FireAid shirt while posing with Stevie Wonder. The proud wife also shared clips of her husband singing some of his best-known songs, Maggie May and Forever Young.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Penny looked gorgeous in her daring ensemble

Taking to social media following the concert, the star said: "Such an honour to be here @fireaidla, a benefit concert of incredible artists coming together to raise much needed funds to help rebuild communities devastated by LA's wildfires."

The star had changed outfits for her post, now wearing a beige shirt and cream coat, finishing off the look with a slim pair of jeans.

© Instagram Rod and Penny supported the concert

Penny confirmed her attendance at the benefits concert earlier in the week when she shared a video of herself jetting off to Los Angeles. In the video, the mum-of-two donned a gorgeous black mini dress, which she paired with chestnut-hued Ugg boots and a blue denim jacket.

As for her hair, Penny wore her long blonde tresses down and straight and topped off her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

© Instagram Penny was thrilled to meet Stevie Wonder

The couple's attendance at the event came shortly after Rod marked his milestone 80th birthday, with much of his family joining him for a Caribbean soiree.

Rod's teenage son, Alastair, shared photos of the family on a large boat, one in which they struck serious poses with the second allowing them to show their sillier sides.

© Instagram Rod turned 80 with hsi family by his side

Other photos included Alastair with family members at a bar on the boat before the family headed to explore the island's nightlife. The final snap saw them gathering outside an establishment and with Rod's youngest son, Aiden, standing on a platform behind his dad, he towered over the rock and roll star.