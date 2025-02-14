Rihanna shares sultry Valentine's Day snaps following her attendance at A$AP Rocky's trial

Despite being embroiled in her partner A$AP Rocky's court hearings, Rihanna made a bold statement as she asserted herself as the ultimate siren when it comes to Valentine's Day.

The Work singer looked sensational in a reel she shared to Instagram as she donned a nude thong bodysuit while teasing her latest Fenty Hair product. The sultry lingerie featured a plunging neckline with cups and a daring backless design.

WATCH Rihanna Looks Sensational In Bodysuit For Valentine’s Day The Fenty founder teased a new hair product while posing in her bathroom

Rihanna teamed the neutral look with an elegant gold necklace and a pair of dainty diamond-encrusted stud earrings. The star's luscious dark locks were styled into damp soft curls while her makeup was kept radiant with a contoured cheek, a shimmery eye, and a glossy lip.

The video depicted the hitmaker using her new Fenty Hair product – the Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray – that launches on the brand's website on Tuesday.

© Getty Images The beauty mogul teased a new product

Rihanna showcased her stunning bathroom in the video montage, featuring a sleek lighted mirror, a marble-topped sink, and elegant light wooden accents.

The singer captioned the daring post: "keep ya on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray available on @sephora app 2/18 & at fentyhair.com & @sephora 2/20."

The beauty mogul launched her haircare line in June 2024 following the success of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Fragrances.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall

The reel comes after the 36-year-old took her two sons, RZA, two, and Riot, one, to their father's weapons assault trial for the closing argument on Thursday.

Rihanna donned a khaki leather trench coat adorned with a cape accent for the event. The chic garment was teamed with a pair of knee-high white snakeskin boots and a black handbag.

© DUTCH / BACKGRID Rihanna attended the court hearing

The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, is facing charges following an altercation that occurred between himself and rapper Terell Ephorn in November 2021. Rocky has been accused of firing a pistol in a feud with his former childhood friend which resulted in minor injuries.

Terell, also known as A$AP Relli, who was a member of the rapper’s own A$AP Mob, filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress.

© Dia Dipasupil Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two boys

Rocky was arrested on these grounds back in April 2023 upon his return from Rihanna's native Barbados and was charged in August 2023.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky could face up to 24 years in prison if he is convicted.